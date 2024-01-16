Kuki, eldest daughter of Alexander Delgado, joins in dancing the new challenge that sweeps the networks

Accompanied by a friend, “the only one who makes her do TikTok”, Kuki Delgado He was encouraged to dance the new dance challenge of the Cuban cast.

While “You have to be born again” by El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White plays in the background, Alexander Delgado’s daughter lets herself be carried away by the music with her friend Kenny Robert Peña, while they perform the viral steps of the choreography, which has been sweeping social networks for days.

“Likewise, the one who can… Can. And the envious will have a run for their money”; “I love it”; “Oh, how beautiful they turned out, but boy, you are tough”; “The best, the prettiest”, “What beauty in just one video”, “Beautiful and with levels”; “Nice and fun together,” reads among the comments to the video starring the Monarch’s daughter who turned 22 on December 19, a date that her famous father did not overlook on virtual platforms.

“Today I thank God for the blessing of being your father. I can only wish you that you continue to be as authentic as you are, happy and May you have many more birthdays daughter. Your dad loves you,” she told him along with an adorable video of both of them.

But Kuki Delgado is not the only one who has joined in dancing to the song. The Goddess with King The Magician, Cuban Flex dancersIraisel with her daughter, among thousands of other network users, have uploaded their dances to the rhythm of the trending topic.