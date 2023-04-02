Kultnacht 2023 in the Leiblachtalsaal

Disco fans and night owls celebrate a lively dance and party night in Hörbranz

The organizers of the disco hit cult night 2023 were happy about a full Leiblachtalsaal in Hörbranz with enthusiastic visitors. They have long made a name for themselves with the Opal Revival parties, and now the cult night is also becoming a crowd puller. On April 1st, 2023, numerous young and young at heart hit and disco fans celebrated the cult night together in the Leiblachtalsaal. People danced, celebrated and laughed together to the hits of the 70s and 80s, to Discofox, to German and Italo hits. With “The Wanderer” the whole hall was in motion. The many dancers were able to strengthen themselves at the large bar with cool drinks, cultivate contacts or make new ones. Classically round, with Discofox steps, freely improvised, in pairs, in groups or individually, you could move to the well-known hits as you pleased and the large dance floor was always full. With the sound mix of the DJ, the guests were taken on a journey through the unforgettable years of the big international music groups and the well-known German hits. Often people didn’t just hum along, they sang along. The extraordinary night in the Leiblachtalsaal could be enjoyed to the full in a great atmosphere, with the many motivated and like-minded dancers, with old and new acquaintances, with lively conversations and of course with disco, pop and cult hits.