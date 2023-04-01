Kvitova raises the thirtieth title of her career to the sky in Miami – Hola News

Miami (USA), Apr 1 (USA).- The Czech Petra Kvitova won this Saturday 7-6(14) and 6-2 against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina and won her first title in Miami, the number thirty of his extraordinary career.

At 33 years old and in her first final in Miami, Kvitova prevailed with class and character over the fittest rival of the moment, a Rybakina who reached the final act of the Florida tournament as Indian Wells champion and with a streak of thirteen consecutive wins.

Kvitova, number twelve in the world ranking, added to her showcases the ninth title in a WTA 1,000 and, with thirty trophies to her credit, she is the second most winning active player, behind the American veteran Venus Williams (49).

The double Wimbledon champion, who had defeated Rybakina earlier this year in Adelaide, takes the crown in Miami after Poland’s Iga Swiatek was unable to defend it when she withdrew with a rib injury.

It took her an hour and 42 minutes to win a match in which she needed to cancel six set points for Rybakina in the first set.

She will return this Monday to the top-10 of the world ranking for the first time since September 2021 and is the second oldest player to win the Miami tournament, after Serena Williams.

It was a match of tremendous technical and mental intensity for both players, marked by great points, maximum balance and tactical battles.

Both showed mental toughness and were able to maintain their lucidity despite forgiving important difference-making opportunities.

Kvitova was the first to break serve, at 4-4, but Rybakina cold-bloodedly recovered to force a tiebreaker that turned into a marathon.

It lasted 22 minutes and 28 seconds and Kvitova won it after canceling six set points in favor of Rybakina. He needed five set points to knock down the Kazakh player, who hit four service winners in that tie-break.

They took the set by prevailing 16-14 and ended Rybakina’s undefeated status in tiebreakers this year, with a balance until this Sunday of 7-0.

For the first time in this tournament, in which she was able to survive a very difficult debut against Anna Kalinskaya and save a match point against Badosa, Rybakina showed signs of suffering on a psychological level.

Kvitova held her opening serve to fifteen and made a quick break from 0-40 to seal the 2-0 break. He canceled out a break point to Rybakina in the third game and brought out the roller to keep his next turn to nil and take a 4-1 lead.

His arm did not tremble and he continued to step on the accelerator, giving away details of pure class such as the winning forehand with which he again kept his service to zero to raise the luminous 5-2.

He did not have to wait for a new turn to serve. He broke Rybakina’s serve to seal his victory in one hour and 42 minutes with a final 6-2.

The Miami tournament will conclude this Sunday with the men’s final between the Russian Daniil Medvedev and the Italian Jannik Sinner, the executioner of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

The Murcian handed over the champion’s scepter and also lost the world number one in favor of the Serbian Novak Djokovic.