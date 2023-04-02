Kyiv: 12-point plan for Crimea liberation

The secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, presented a twelve-point plan in Kiev to liberate the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. As part of the “de-occupation”, for example, the Crimean bridge with the road and rail connection to the Russian heartland should be demolished, Danilov announced today.

Officials in Crimea who sided with the Russian occupiers during the annexation in 2014 would be subjected to a purge along the lines of Germany’s post-WWII denazification, Danilov said. According to point two of the plan, collaborators and traitors are to be held accountable in criminal proceedings.

Danilov also specifically mentioned judges, prosecutors and members of the security forces who had sided with Russia in 2014. “A comprehensive program of ‘detoxification’ is being implemented, neutralizing the consequences of the long-term influence of Russian propaganda on the public consciousness of part of the population of the peninsula,” writes Danilov in point nine.