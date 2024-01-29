Kyle Walker breaks down after admitting infidelity: It was a slow death

After being abandoned by his wifepregnant with their fourth child together, after his lover confirmed to her (with whom she already had a little boy, Kairo, 3 years old) that the player was also the father of the baby she had had last summer, Kyle Walker has spoken about it for the first time.

The player has broken down in an interview with The Sunwhere he has lamented having had a secret second child with Lauryn Goodman and thus cheating on his wife, Annie Kilner, and disappointing his family. It was a slow death for me and Annie. I’m sorry I had a second child with Lauryn and hurt my best friend.said the Manchester City footballer.

I have hurt someone who I truly believe is my soulmate. She is my right hand. He probably won’t understand it and he probably won’t tell you. This is not an interview to tell the world how much I care about her because that depends on Annie and me how we feel.he stated.

The Manchester City player was abandoned by his wife, Annie Kilner, after her lover confirmed that he was the father of her two children.

And from their words it is clear that they may have had a very hard conversation before: Annie knows I’m sorry. She is sorry because as a family this should not happen. That’s all I have. I disappointed Annie and my children, I disappointed my mom and my dad, and my grandmother..

Enlarge Kyle Walker. DAVID KLEIN REUTERS

His wife, pregnant

Annie Kilner also learned the news of her husband’s second secret paternity while she was waiting for her fourth child, whom she would give birth to in March. Walker’s own lover communicated this to him and proved it with legal documents and DNA evidence. It hurts me to think (about how she manages while she is pregnant). I’ve never been there. Not being there when you need me most and knowing what caused this pain is something I have to live with now..

Walker, meanwhile, does not lose hope in trying to save his marriage, although he knows that he screwed up completely and that there may be no turning back. I think there is too much pain. For now I just need to be the best father I can be.

Enlarge Annie Kilner y Kyle Walker.

The relationship with his lover

Likewise, he has referred to the romance with his lover, with whom he had two children. There was no relationship with Lauryn Goodman. That’s something Lauryn could never honestly say. We have never gone out to eat. We have never been to the cinema.

I admit that Lauryn was a friend for a long time. I probably met her when she was 20 or 21 years old. Then we had our dalliance in 2020. After that nothing similar happened, she added, later adding a question to try to justify that they barely know each other. Have a relationship with someone. Would she know how many sugars I put in my coffee, if I add sugar? She couldn’t tell.

Possible departure to Bayern

Walker also admits in the interview that he almost went to Bayern Munich to escape the baby scandal. I tried to escape. Did I want to leave town? No, of course not. We are the best team in the world right now. But it was a chance to get away from England and the media. I knew that time was ticking. I was very close to moving. We were having conversations. I went to a big club, a huge club. But in the end I couldn’t go, she explained.

If I’m in Germany and this happens, Annie leaves and I’m left alone in Germany. My children won’t be around the corner where I could see them. There is pain and emotion right now, but I can go home, take the kids to school and my little one to soccer, she added.

Lauryn had me cornered since October, when she told me about a second child. She asked me to jump and I said: From what height? This was to meet increasing and unreasonable demands in exchange for not destroying my family.

Why didn’t he tell his wife?

Walker also reveals why he wasn’t the one to tell his wife the truth. That was the least I owed him. He was aware that time was ticking and yet I decided not to tell Annie. I was selfish. I didn’t tell her because I wanted to be with her and her children. I regret not having told her because she had a right to know and that is the least I owe my best friend.

I don’t selfishly regret it because I was able to spend days with my children. I have won a treble with City. Seeing my children’s faces when we won the Champions League is something I will never forget. Although I deeply regret not telling Annie this, I was able to experience it as a familyhe added. It was a double-edged sword, between having a clear conscience and losing my family.

Enlarge Kyle Walker poses with his son. ANDREW BOYERS REUTERS

Possibility of divorce

The England defender sees little chance of his wife forgiving him again. It’s unrealistic, she says. People have the right to their opinion, but they don’t know what happens behind closed doors. We are not perfect. Everyone goes through ups and downs in life. But I wouldn’t blame her if she divorced me. She would understand that she had reached the limit. I have to respect his decision. I wouldn’t be angry or surprised if he did. The ball is in your court.

I can only keep asking for forgiveness, but I feel like it’s not going to change anything. All I can do is build a better future with or without Annie, who had already drifted away from her after her first secret child, although she eventually forgave him and they got married. Oh I lost a part of her. Until probably about three months ago she never told me she loved me. She refused to tell me that she loved me. She said that when she felt she could tell me again, she would. And then all this happened.

She is a fantastic mother. Recently, she let me call her on the phone, which has been a great help. That just shows what a mother she is to the children. She doesn’t want to take that away from me, she reveals. They always wished me good luck before games and did so before the FA Cup victory against Tottenham. Little things like that show the character she has as a mother. No matter what happens, be my best friend until she dies. Respect their decision fully. I can’t change the past. I hope I can change the futureditch.