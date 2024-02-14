Kyle Walker: his lover participates in an explosive reality show with secret friends of footballers

Lauryn Goodman, Kyle Walker’s ex-loverwith whom he had two children out of wedlock, is willing to take economic advantage of her situationthe same one that led the Manchester City captain’s wife to kick him out of the house at the end of last year, while she was pregnant with their small room together.

And, according to exclusive accounts The Mirror, The young woman is going to participate in an explosive television program along with other dear friends of the players and aspiring soccer players’ wives, after the scandal that has gone around the world over the paternity of their two little ones: Kairo, three years old, and the baby known only as KW

An idea that would have arisen from its controversial history and that television executives would be considering after throwing down the gauntlet. One of the producers who has worked on programs like Towie and other major reality television formats saw Lauryn’s story and realized that it is very much a story of our timessays a television source to the aforementioned medium.

Girls in similar situations

There’s a whole generation of girls on the fringes of football, it’s like its own little ecosystem, and when you see it behind the scenes it’s absolutely fascinating. Totwo are glamorous, live flashy lifestyles and go to the same big clubs as Premier League players, and together with the players, toTwo people fall in love and fall out of love and fall out of love minute by minute. It’s a pretty intense drama, great TV, he added.

Although the scandal of Walker’s extramarital relationship with the model has shaken the United Kingdom and is the most talked about, it would not be the only one. Lauryn’s new baby with Kyle is obviously the story everyone’s been talking about lately, but There are many girls in similar situations, so the production team has managed to hire half a dozen or more to really get into the theme of the world of the other women of the footballers: the football lovers.

Several of the players involved are top-level internationals. and major league superstars who make millions a year, so they will hate it. They will undoubtedly have sleepless nights the moment they discover that their secret lovers are registered. She’s going to set off fireworks, she says.