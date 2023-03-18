L1: TFC-Lille resumed

L1: TFC-Lille resumed

17h40L1: TFC-Lille resumed 5:35 p.m.Bara: Messi, Araujo’s foot call 17h25All. : after City, Bochum sinks Leipzig 17h08Real : Camavinga-Tchouamni, Ancelotti logieux 16h52L2: Saint-Etienne takes a point from the leader 16h37Croatia: Dalic extended until 2026 (off.) 16h21PSG: Mbapp advances Nuno Mendes 4:05 p.mL1: Toulouse-Lille, line-ups 15h51Liverpool: desires elsewhere for Salah? 15h25Real: Ancelotti talks about his future 15h11Nantes: players “at the end of their rope” 14h55L2: the 28th day to follow LIVE! 14h47PSG: many absent against Rennes 14h23Real : prolongation pour Camavinga ? 13h58PSG: Rothen to shake up the players 13h34Lille: Fonseca expects more from Ounas 1:12 p.mAngers: contract terminated for Amadou (official) 12h55EdF (f): Preacher evokes “low blows” 12h37Angleterre: l’inquititude de Southgate 12h18Nantes: Kombouar justifies its management 11h58Bayern: Nagelsmann excited by the draw 11h39Grmio: Lucas Leiva arrte sa carrire (off.) 11h23EdF: fatalistic Lacazette 10h58Only : Lewandowski impression par Dembl 10h42Bara: Pedri relapsed 10h23Lyon: Lacazette reassures after its exit 09h56Nantes: the frustration of Kombouar 09:35L1 : Lens-Angers, probable compositions 09h14Lyon: the Marseillaise for Aouar… 08h53Lyon: White does not beat around the bush 08:30PSG: Messi would like to return to Bara! 17/03PSG: Messi irritated by Galtier? 17/03Nantes: a good point for Sissoko 17/03Lyon : 150e but pour Lacazette 17/03The. : Isak dlivre Newcastle ! 17/03L1: the provisional classification 17/03L1: Lyon 1-1 Nantes (finished) 17/03Reims: FM, the development of Still 17/03Spain: De la Fuente confirms for Le Normand 17/03OM: Tudor is afraid of Reims 17/03Lille: Fonseca warns his players after OL 17/03Algeria: Aouar is not yet in the list 17/03Chelsea: imminent return for Kant 17/03L1: Lyon-Nantes, line-ups 17/03Rennes: Genesio’s warning before PSG 17/03Naples : Milan, Spalletti grimace 17/03Spain : Ramos, De la Fuente clt le dbat 17/03PSG: Messi siffl? L’avis de Juninho 17/03Bayern: Nagelsmann is looking for a mole 17/03Germany: Flick cleans up 17/03OM: the Vitinha clan does not panic 17/03Lille : Fonseca flicite Bamba 17/03Man Utd: Maguire hangs on 17/03OM: I. Tudor – “Ounahi is talented” 17/03Atletico: Messi, De Paul’s boutade 17/03Algeria: Domenech not tender with Aouar 17/03EdF: the joy of Khphren Thuram 17/03Nice: Wheat in quarters, Digard gives his opinion 17/03OM : Tudor est content de Vitinha 17/03PSG: Galtier talks about the future of Messi 17/03Portugal: CR7 in Martinez’s 1st list 17/03PSG: the title, Galtier remains cautious 17/03MF survey: you don’t like the Mondial 48! 17/03OM: Kabor should not stay 17/03EdF: the armband, L. Fernandez wants Griezmann 17/03C4: the full draw of quarters and halves! 17/03C4 : Nice dfiera with FC Ble! 17/03Naples: Osimhen in the most total blur 17/03C3: the full draw of quarters and halves! 17/03PSG: Marquinhos-Verratti, Rothen no longer wants it 17/03Inter : Zanetti is coming from Benfica 17/03LdC: the complete draw of quarters and halves! 17/03Roma: …and steal Juventus! 17/03Rome: Mourinho trolls Lazio… 17/03PSG: six absent against Rennes 17/03Bara: comeback delayed for Dembl 17/03Nice: Digard wants continuity 17/03OM: Lucho Gonzalez conseille Vitinha 17/03PSG: QSI also discusses with Tottenham! 17/03Juve: Pogba pushed out? The club responds! 17/03Palace: Vieira takes the door! (official) 17/03Coefficient. UEFA: France’s lead has melted… 17/03Lyon: J.-M. Aulas – “White, there for a long time” 17/03EdF : Todibo ragit son absence 17/03VIDEO: Thuram celebrated by the Niois public 17/03Arsenal: Arteta accuses the blow 17/03VIDEO: Gonalves’ crazy lob against Arsenal 16/03C3: the 8 qualified for the quarters! 16/03C4: potential opponents of Nice 16/03USA: Henry is definitely interested! 16/03Nice: a first for 63 years! 16/03C3: the results of the evening 16/03C4: the results of the evening 16/03C4 : Nice 3-1 Sheriff (Gym qualifi) 16/03PSG: Messi, an absence that questions 16/03Tottenham: Confident tale for Kane 16/03Man City: Alvarez until 2028 (official) 16/03PSG: Dugarry asks Messi to speak 16/03Liverpool: Klopp called the final sprint 16/03Real : Courtois dfend Hazard 16/03Algeria: Aouar justifies his choice 16/03C4 : Nice-Sheriff, les compos 16/03Liverpool: end of season for Bajcetic 16/03EdF: Dugarry wants Mbapp captain 16/03Man City: imminent extension for Alvarez 16/03PSG : Ramos bless l’entranement 16/03England: Balogun frustrated? 16/03Bara : Gndogan too gourmet? 16/03Liverpool : Bellingham, Ferdinand pessimiste 16/03Lyon: Riou explains his role 16/03West Ham: Chelsea melt on Rice? 16/03Man Utd : Kane ou Osimhen, Henry tranche 16/03L1: last tests before the sound system? 16/03PSG: Messi, discussions but… 16/03Liverpool : Alexander-Arnold, Carragher dit stop 16/03Real: Ancelotti persists for Vinicius 16/03PSG: solo recovery for Marquinhos 16/03EdF (f): Deacon, the gene of Deschamps 16/03OM: sanction of Balerdi, the club communicates 16/03VIDEO: Samba, the Lens locker room explodes!

