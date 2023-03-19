| 14h54–L1: the provisional classification
| 14h53–L1 : AC Ajaccio 0-2 Monaco (finish)
| 14h21–Lyon: or in est Gusto?
| 14h08–L1: Strasbourg-Auxerre, line-ups
| 14h07–L1: Troyes-Brest, line-ups
| 14h05–L1: Nice-Lorient, line-ups
| 14h05–L1: Montpellier-Clermont, line-ups
| 1:47 p.m.–Real: Courtois appoints the strong man of Bara
| 13h17–Leeds: Meslier’s nice record
| 12h56–Bara: Gavi criticized, Xavi surprised
| 12h25–Chelsea: Mendy pushed out
| 12h03–L1 : AC Ajaccio-Monaco, les compos
| 11:51am–PSG: Lizarazu advises extending Messi
| 11h25–EdF: Aouar corrects his remarks
| 11h07–Milan: Ibrahimovic supports Leo
| 10h51–Real: Araujo, Ancelotti advises Vinicius
| 10h34–Nice: Pp, not a problem for Digard
| 10h09–Esp. : Bara-Real, the probable compounds
| 09h59–PSG: Xavi Simons not hot for a return
| 09h32–VIDEO: Ronaldo’s superb free kick!
| 09h09–L1: Reims-Marseille, the probable compositions
| 09h08–L1: Paris SG-Rennes, the probable compositions
| 18/03–Man City: Hland-Messi, Guardiola’s blague
| 18/03–Lens: Openda, a first for 25 years!
| 18/03–Lens: Europe, Haise no longer sets limits
| 18/03–Lens: Openda enjoys its return to form
| 18/03–Angers: Bentaleb doesn’t have the words…
| 18/03–Lens: Sotoca evokes the Champions League
| 18/03–Esp. : Griezmann et l’Atletico rgalent !
| 18/03–L1: the provisional classification
| 18/03–L1 : Lens 3-0 Angers (fini)
| 18/03–Ita. : lose a Zlatan record, Milan s’incline
| 18/03–PSG: Wijnaldum back next summer?
| 18/03–Juve: the Pogba houses, Allegri s’agace
| 18/03–EdF (f): the FFF optimistic for Herv Renard
| 18/03–L2: the provisional classification
| 18/03–L2: the results of the evening
| 18/03–Ang. (Cpe) : Man City atomise Burnley !
| 18/03–The. : Everton pige Chelsea…
| 18/03–All. : the Dortmund festival against Cologne!
| 18/03–Tottenham: Conte’s huge rant!
| 18/03–L1 : Lens-Angers, les compos
| 18/03–Lille: Europe, Ltang puts pressure
| 18/03–TFC: Montanier regrets certain facts of the game
| 18/03–TFC : the keyhole
| 18/03–EdF: Saliba towards a package
| 18/03–Lille: Chevalier savors a deliverance
| 18/03–Lille: Fonte wants to start a series
| 18/03–TFC: Dejaegere accuses the blow
| 18/03–L1: Toulouse 0-2 Lille (finished)
| 18/03–Milan: sick, T. Hernandez misses Udinese
| 18/03–VIDEO: a disastrous combination on penalty
| 18/03–Eng. : Southampton frustrates Tottenham on the wire
| 18/03–L1: TFC-Lille resumed
| 18/03–Bara: Messi, Araujo’s foot call
| 18/03–All. : after City, Bochum sinks Leipzig
| 18/03–Real : Camavinga-Tchouamni, Ancelotti logieux
| 18/03–L2: Saint-Etienne takes a point from the leader
| 18/03–Croatia: Dalic extended until 2026 (off.)
| 18/03–PSG: Mbapp advances Nuno Mendes
| 18/03–L1: Toulouse-Lille, line-ups
| 18/03–Liverpool: desires elsewhere for Salah?
| 18/03–Real: Ancelotti talks about his future
| 18/03–Nantes: players “at the end of their rope”
| 18/03–PSG: many absent against Rennes
| 18/03–Real : prolongation pour Camavinga ?
| 18/03–PSG: Rothen to shake up the players
| 18/03–Lille: Fonseca expects more from Ounas
| 18/03–Angers: contract terminated for Amadou (official)
| 18/03–EdF (f): Preacher evokes “low blows”
| 18/03–Angleterre: l’inquititude de Southgate
| 18/03–Nantes: Kombouar justifies its management
| 18/03–Bayern: Nagelsmann excited by the draw
| 18/03–Grmio: Lucas Leiva arrte sa carrire (off.)
| 18/03–EdF: fatalistic Lacazette
18/03–Only : Lewandowski impression par Dembl
|
18/03–Bara: Pedri relapsed
|
18/03–Lyon: Lacazette reassures after its exit
|
18/03–Nantes: the frustration of Kombouar
|
18/03–Lyon: the Marseillaise for Aouar…
|
18/03–Lyon: White does not beat around the bush
|
18/03–PSG: Messi would like to return to Bara!
|
17/03–PSG: Messi irritated by Galtier?
|
17/03–Nantes: a good point for Sissoko
|
17/03–Lyon : 150e but pour Lacazette
|
17/03–The. : Isak dlivre Newcastle !
|
17/03–L1: Lyon 1-1 Nantes (finished)
|
17/03–Reims: FM, the development of Still
|
17/03–Spain: De la Fuente confirms for Le Normand
|
17/03–OM: Tudor is afraid of Reims
|
17/03–Lille: Fonseca warns his players after OL
|
17/03–Algeria: Aouar is not yet in the list
|
17/03–Chelsea: imminent return for Kant
|
17/03–L1: Lyon-Nantes, line-ups
|
17/03–Rennes: Genesio’s warning before PSG
|
17/03–Naples : Milan, Spalletti grimace
|
17/03–Spain : Ramos, De la Fuente clt le dbat
|
17/03–PSG: Messi siffl? L’avis de Juninho
|
17/03–Bayern: Nagelsmann is looking for a mole
|
17/03–Germany: Flick cleans up
|
17/03–OM: the Vitinha clan does not panic
|
17/03–Lille : Fonseca flicite Bamba
|
17/03–Man Utd: Maguire hangs on
|
17/03–OM: I. Tudor – “Ounahi is talented”
|
17/03–Atletico: Messi, De Paul’s boutade
|
17/03–Algeria: Domenech not tender with Aouar
|
17/03–EdF: the joy of Khphren Thuram
|
17/03–Nice: Wheat in quarters, Digard gives his opinion
|
17/03–OM : Tudor est content de Vitinha
|
17/03–PSG: Galtier talks about the future of Messi
|
17/03–Portugal: CR7 in Martinez’s 1st list
|
17/03–PSG: the title, Galtier remains cautious
|
17/03–MF survey: you don’t like the Mondial 48!
|
17/03–OM: Kabor should not stay
|
17/03–EdF: the armband, L. Fernandez wants Griezmann
|
17/03–C4: the full draw of quarters and halves!
|
17/03–C4 : Nice dfiera with FC Ble!
|
17/03–Naples: Osimhen in the most total blur
|
17/03–C3: the full draw of quarters and halves!
|
17/03–PSG: Marquinhos-Verratti, Rothen no longer wants it