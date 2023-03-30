‘La Cotorrisa’ and Ricardo Salinas star in a strong fight on Twitter for money

Ricardo Salinas Pliego and the drivers ofthe podcast ‘The Parakeet’ They got into a heated argument andn social networks, after the owner of TV Azteca responded through a tweet to a comment made by the comedians in one of his videos.

After this, both parties had a firm exchange in which Ricardo Pérez let Salinas know that their company had a debt with themwhich apparently the Mexican billionaire was unaware of.

After exposing that they had not received their payment after being part of the broadcasts of the last soccer world cup in Qatarto which the influencers were invited by the television station, the businessman asked his group of auditors to confirm the information, although the fight did not end there.

La Cotorrita reveals that they were not paid to go to the World Cup

Does anyone know them?… It seems to me that this pair of assholes need to meet me in person. If you know them, tag them here and invite me to your little show ���� pic.twitter.com/KtnmBLu847 – Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas)

During their grab on Twitter, the stars of social networks responded to the founder of the Salinas groups, who had indicated that they did not know each other in his first tweet: “How do you know us? If you even owe us money namesake hahahaha Fall to record and you fall with a checkbook“, Perez replied.

Given this, the businessman did not remain silent and in addition to asking his auditor for help, let them know that their work was not something of great value for him and I also joke about the financial situation his channel is going through.

“Oh wow, do they charge little for doing what they do? Let me see if it is true that they took them to the World Cup with @Azteca because I am already beginning to understand why the actions are going badly, and how much are they supposed to owe you and why so much? ”, She wrote.

What is La Cotorrisa?

They are the drivers of La Cotorrisa



‘La Cotorrisa’ is a famous podcast show hosted by comedians José Luis García, known as Slobotzky and Ricardo Pérez that began in 2019 and has been a great success thanks to the comments, anecdotes and guests that the standupers present in each broadcast.

