La Diosa and El Chulo set a release date for their second collaboration

With a fragment of the video clip, The goddess y The Pimp announced the release date of their new musical collaboration titled “Se Busca.”

“He doesn’t stop making music,” said El Chulo on his Instagram account, while announcing that the release of the new clip is scheduled for “this Friday the 15th on the TV channel.” YouTube and all the digital platforms of @diosacuba.”

Meanwhile, the interpreter of “La Papaya de 40 pounds” added in her profile on the same social network that together they continued “giving music to everyone.”

The collaboration of these two Cuban singers is announced as a timba where the chorus says: “Come back, and leave the door open, if you already caught me, so you can let me go.”

Last November, La Diosa and El Chulo premiered “The Fight of the Century”and a few hours after its release the song was triumphing among lovers of the most danceable rhythms.

Less than 12 hours after uploading the clip official had already exceeded 30 thousand views on YouTube and had provoked nearly 400 comments praising the good vibes and flavor that the song gives off.