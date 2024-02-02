La Diosa will initiate legal action for defamation against La Cintumbare

Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, better known by her stage name The goddesswould be taking legal action against The Cintumbarewhose real name is Cintia Medrero García, according to what they said in the program Morning person.

The reason why La Diosa would be willing to take her virtual battle with La Cintumbare to court is the attack that the Cuban influencer made mentioning her son Axel and her husband Rey El Mago on her social networks.

Some serious accusations for which La Diosa would be suing her for defamation, as the Miami-based artist implied by sharing news in their stories that confirmed this legal action on their part.

Before that, La Diosa reacted to La Cintumbare’s strong statements in a direct and announced that “there will be signs”, thus referring to a lawsuit.

This is not the first time that both have been involved in a controversy and faced each other virtually. We remember that in July of last year, The Cuban singer requested the deportation of La Cintumbare through her social networks.

“Today I have decided to make this request, something I have never done in my life, but I am sure that it deserves it and the Cubans will agree for many reasons,” said La Diosa then, who sought the support of her followers in this initiative with which reached nearly six thousand signatures.

However, despite this conflict, both reached a truce after La Diosa apologized for disrespecting the influencer’s deceased mother.

Months later, La Cintumbare referred to the interpreter again in another live. “She’s going to pay my rent and she’s going to make one demand, no, she’s going to make ten demands,” he said at the end of last year.

This is just one of the open fronts that La Diosa has at the moment, which He is in full trouble with Yulién Oviedofriend of La Cintumbare.