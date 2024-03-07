La Dura surrenders to Karol G’s look at the Billboard Women in Music 2024

Karol G is not leaving anyone indifferent with the spectacular look she wore to attend the Billboard Women in Music gala, where she was honored with the Women of the Year award. And one of the personalities who has not hesitated to highlight Bichota’s styling was the Cuban influencer Diliamne Jouve, better known as La Dura.

As a good fan of the “El Makinon” singer, La Dura shared a photo in her stories of her look for this awards ceremony in which women in the industry are honored and wrote: “I never expect less from her. A fresh, modern, sexy and above all brilliant look.”

Instagram screenshot

A compliment with which the Cuban once again demonstrates that she is an unconditional supporter of the Bichota and not only for his music, but also for his taste in fashion, something that La Dura knows a lot about. At the end of the day, she is one of the most successful Cuban influencers on social networks, where her looks are always acclaimed by her millions of followers, who follow her to be inspired by her always daring and full of outfits. Actual trends.

For her part, Karol G opted for the red carpet of this gala for a low-cut dress with the most sensual and daring shiny rhinestones. A style with which she stole all eyes on her big night, in which she made history by becoming the first Latina to win the Woman of the Year award.