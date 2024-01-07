La Leidy, El Chacal’s partner, dedicates an adorable publication to her children Milan and Paris

With a collage composed of photos of his two children La Leidy He thanked on social networks the blessing of having them. In the adorable composition you can see the children, the result of her relationship with the Jackal, both newborns.

“Thank you God for such a blessing,” he commented in the post where his first-born son, Milan, and the youngest of the house, Paris, are seen wearing white pajamas of a similar design.

The post was followed by blessings for the children and, also, allusions to the similarity between them.

“Both beautiful”; “They are equal”; “How similar they are. God bless you both”; “God bless you always, how beautiful”; “Blessings, beautiful the jackalita”; “God bless you and give you good health”; “Beautiful, many blessings,” are some of the comments on the publication that, at the time of this note, already exceeded 12 thousand likes.

A month ago, Cuban reggaeton artist Ramón Lavado – known artistically as El Chacal – and Anisleidys Valdés – who calls herself La Leidy on social media – showed their daughter’s face for the first time.

The girl, whom they named Paris, came into the world on November 24.

“Welcome my princess on Thanksgiving. What better day to receive you. Thanks God. “Paris has arrived,” the popular Cuban artist said on that occasion when breaking the good news online.

The couple’s firstborn, Milan, for his part, turned two years old on March 17.

“A day like today you gave meaning to my life. Congratulations my king. God bless you. I love you,” the artist celebrated that day along with a photo of the birthday boy.

“Happy birthday my son. I feel too proud of you, because you are my son, they say that mothers see their children as beautiful… because in my eyes you are the most beautiful child in the world. I love you with my life,” the proud mother said on her networks, who last July it became realtor.