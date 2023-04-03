“La Nupes is outdated”: Fabien Roussel wants to “speak to the whole left” up to Bernard Cazeneuve

The boss of the Communist Party says he wants to “bring together well beyond” Nupes. “What will make our strength is as much our diversity as our program”, judges the former presidential candidate who reaches out to the former Prime Minister of François Hollande.

A message that will cause mayhem on the left. “The Nupes, it is outdated. We must gather well beyond”, tance Fabien Roussel, the boss of the Communist Party in an interview with L’Express.

“I saw an appetite for a new left and which is not limited to Jean-Luc Mélenchon”, still advances the former presidential candidate.



The interview was carried out before the victory on Sunday of the dissident socialist Martine Froger against the candidate supported by the Nupes, the Insoumise Bénédicte Taurine, in the partial legislative of Ariège.

The “diversity” of the left

Asked about his desire to extend the union of the left to Bernard Cazeneuve, who left the PS denouncing the “toutouisation” of the socialists by La France insoumise, Fabien Roussel Roussel answers: “Yes! We must speak to the whole left It is unimaginable to exclude anyone if one wants to embody a force for progress capable of winning”.

The communist insists: “What will make our strength is as much our diversity as our program”.

But he accompanies his outstretched hand with a warning: “I say this to Bernard Cazeneuve, former Prime Minister: our program will not be able to accommodate capitalism, it will above all bring about a radical social transformation”.

The tensions between the communists and LFI are not at their beginning. After the end of the debates in the National Assembly on the pension reform, Fabien Roussel had for example severely criticized the parliamentary strategy of the rebellious who had maintained their amendments until the end, accusing them of having “rotten the debates”.