La Pelopony, on the brink of death in its last operation in Turkey

Yolanda Gallardo Barrero, better known as La Pelopony, rose to fame for her participation in the Supervivientes contest back in 2014. The artist, who has tried twice to be part of the Benidorm Festhas shared on his Instagram account the difficulties he has suffered after a cosmetic operation that could have cost him his life.

The singer traveled to Turkey to undergo six operations in one: two lifts on the double chin and cheekbones, a cat-eye, a brow-lift, a blepharoplasty and a rhinoplasty. However, the intervention did not go as she would have wanted, since as a result she has spent two days blind and with breathing problems, as she herself has told in her Instagram stories.

With her face swollen and full of bandages to cover the wounds resulting from the operation, La Pelopony said that there were many complications during the surgery. It’s very difficult for me to talk, I was very bad. There were many operations. I woke up blind, unable to see and unable to breathe.he explained on the aforementioned social network.

The magnitude of the health problem was such that the surgeon, upon waking up from anesthesia, resorted to shaking her to try to wake her up. I told him that he couldn’t breathe and that it was impossible. She felt like I was dying. He couldn’t breathe through his nose and his mouth was very swollen. I couldn’t open it to breathe. I thought I was going to die. I asked for morphine. My teeth didn’t even fit because my mouth was so swollen and my molars moved, she continued.

His prognosis is getting better and he has already been able to recover his vision thanks to the fact that the inflammation is becoming less and less. They took cartilage from my rib to make my nose. I have no idea how it will turn out, but it’s the least of my worries. Now I just want to be well and I care about being alive.

Aware of the problem she suffered after the operation, the Catalan woman regretted having had the operation and has recommended her followers not to do it. I don’t know if I’m going to look gorgeous or horrible, the truth is that right now I don’t care. I do not recommend these six surgeries together. I’ve had a terrible time. Being blind, with barely any painkillers. Believe me, I swear, it’s over.