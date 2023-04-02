La Plata renewed its protection: in an intimate ceremony the new Batman took over

On a very special day for the people of La Plata, where the clouds turned gray on Sunday, the official transfer of functions occurred where the new Batman took over. The ceremony, which they confirmed was very emotional and intimate, took place in the Caacupé church located at 4 and 84 in Villa Elvira.

Last Monday, the masked man had said goodbye through social networks with a letter in which he referred to his successor and what it meant to wear the suit for ten years. After having fulfilled the enormous mission, at 5:00 p.m. the mass took place in gratitude for the completed stage and the presentation of the new Batman that will continue his work.

“It was very nice, very emotional, the priest is someone who knows me and had some very beautiful words“, assured Maximiliano Altavista, the former Batman. Within this framework, the brand new masked expressed that it was an honor to be chosenwhat means a challenge very important and guaranteed las weekly visits to the Children’s Hospital.

In addition, as confirmed to EL DÍA that once the ceremony was over, they went to the Hospital to perform their baptism, where they visited the different rooms accompanied and assisted by Altavista, who became their new “Robin”.