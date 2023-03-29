La Plata: the rain came and alert for downpours of “varied intensity”

From the La Plata Hydrometeorology Directorate they announced at 3:00 p.m. this Wednesday that “a line of storms is 60 km away, moving parallel to the western limit of the party. For this reason, and during the afternoon, showers of varying intensity can affect us. In the face of any change in the situation, we will be reporting.”

Previously, the National Weather Service had forecast showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the evening, both with a 40% chance. The estimated minimum temperature is 21 degrees and the maximum is 26 degrees, while gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour could be recorded by the end of the day.

For tomorrow, the SMN anticipates an improvement in weather conditions and a drop in temperature. Although it will be mostly cloudy, no rain is expected. The thermometer will oscillate between 13 and 23 degrees, and the wind will blow from the east. On Friday, meanwhile, there will be isolated storms in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, and a minimum of 15 degrees and a maximum of 24 degrees are announced.

By the weekend the sun will begin to rise. On Saturday the agency forecasts somewhat to partially cloudy skies, with a minimum of 13 degrees and a maximum of 22 degrees. For its part, on Sunday the SMN forecasts partly cloudy skies and a thermometer that will oscillate between 15 and 25 degrees.