La Salita, by Begoa Rodrigo, triumphs in the 2024 Repsol Guide with three soles

The climbrestaurant run by the Valencian chef Begoa Rodrigohas delved into the history of the Gua Repsol after being recognized with three suns. The contest, held this Monday at the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center in Cartagena, also revealed the 98 restaurants that join Repsol, of which 16 have been recognized with two soles and 81 with one.

Begoa Rodrigo has shown his joy for this award that highlights his gastronomic project, which started in 2005 when it opened its doors for the first time. The climbwho also has a Michelin star to his credit, It is considered the best restaurant with vegetable and garden products in the entire Old Continent.segn Were Smart Green Guide. The tasting menu at this establishment is priced between 128 and 175 euros per diner.

The indispensable role of female chefs in gastronomy, who this year are at the top of the rating, evidencing the potential of long-term, committed and sustainable projects, which vindicate the environment and lead the way, has ensured Antoni Brufaupresident of Repsol, during the event.

The other winners of the Gua Repsol 2024

Related news

The Valencian chef was not the only great winner of the gala presented by Silvia Abril. Up to 97 restaurants have been recognized with this distinction: 16 with two soles and 81 with one sole. To this we must add, the 271 new gastronomic spaces that have been recommended. After this new edition, a total of 764 restaurants are members of the universe of soles of the Repsol Gua, of which 44 with three soles, 168 with two and 552 with only one.

Catalonia It is the autonomous community with the greatest number of soles, 115, followed by Madrid (101), Andalusia (74), Basque Country (71), Valencian Community (60) and Castile and Len (59).

The new restaurants with two suns

The new restaurants with two suns Almo (Murcia)

Mother (Tolosa, Gipuzkoa)

Atalaya (Alcossebre, Castellón)

Julián House (Tolosa, Gipuzkoa)

Hanging Houses (Cuenca)

Cobo Evolution (Burgos)

Since 1911 (Madrid)

El Capricho (Jiménez de Jamuz, León)

Emporium (Castelló d’Empúries, Girona)

Ethereal by Pedro Nel (Santa Cruz de Tenerife)

La Cúpula (Costa Adeje, Tenerife)

Le Bistroman L’Atelier (Madrid)

Nublo (Haro, La Rioja)

PART (Madrid)

Tohqa (El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz)

Ugo Chan (Madrid)