La Scaloneta was measured with the River de Demichelis: afternoon of goals in Ezeiza

The Argentine soccer team, world champion in Qatar 2022, held a training session this afternoon with some River Plate players after beating Panama 2-0 last night.

Those led by Lionel Scaloni shared “informal training” on the AFA premises, with the invitation of the team led by Martín Demichelis. In this way, Argentina is preparing for the friendly on Tuesday the 28th against Curaçao, in Santiago del Estero, with sold out locations.

Between laughs and hugs, some members of the coaching staff and players with a past at River greeted each other and chatted with Demichelis and the rest of the squad. Likewise, the training was also useful for the Millionaire, who tomorrow will face the University of Chile in Salta in a friendly.