Lack of draft: Cargo ships have to be wider

The Rhine is one of the most important trade routes in Europe. But in recent years, traffic on this shipping highway has often unexpectedly come to a standstill: During the drought summers, especially in 2018 and 2022, the level of the river dropped so much that ships could hardly navigate. The neuralgic point is the flattest part of the Rhine near Kaub in Rhineland-Palatinate.





In the record summer, the skippers had to cope with a water depth of just 1.20 metres; so little that the water would barely reach an adult’s belly. Most ships are then threatened with grounding, even though they are built flat. To avoid this, the goods have to be reloaded onto other ships, trains or trucks. Thats expensive. A truck can transport a maximum of two 20-foot shipping containers, and a large ship more than 300.

“We have to be prepared for such situations to occur more frequently in the summer,” says shipbuilding engineer Benjamin Friedhoff from the Duisburg Development Center for Ship Technology and Transport Systems (DST). “Therefore, in recent years, ships have been increasingly developed and built that can still sail at low tide.”