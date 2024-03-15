Lack of sleep can trigger depressive symptoms

MIAMI. – The World Day of Dream It is recorded on the Friday before the March equinox and in 2024 it is March 15. For this year, the celebration is based on the motto “Balanced sleep for global health.”

According to the Sleep Institute of Spain, sleep is an integral part of life everyday. Furthermore, it is a biological need that allows us to restore the physical and psychological functions essential for full performance.

“Each eveningWhile we sleep, we go through different phases or stages of sleep that occur in a repeated pattern over four to six sleep cycles throughout the night. All these stages are included in two major phases of sleep, with great differences in terms of muscle, brain activity and eye movements,” indicates the Spanish institute.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends sleeping at least 6 to 7 hours daily. An important aspect to keep in mind is that sleep repairs, relaxes, revitalizes the body and helps face the effects of stress.

A genetic study carried out by researchers at University College London (UCL) and released in 2023 found that sleeping less than five hours a night could increase the chances of developing depressive symptoms. Another research finding indicates that sleeping more than nine hours per night is also linked to depressive behaviors.

Sleep disorders

Among the primary disorders of dream insomnia and hypersomnia are found. According to the WHO, insomnia is difficulty falling or staying asleep.

For its part, hypersomnia, which is also known as drowsiness “is prolonged daytime drowsiness, a condition that makes the person feel very sleepy during the day and sleep more during the night. evening, and disorders of the sleep-wake cycle; caused by shift changes at work or travel, and others such as sleepwalking and nightmares.

The WHO points out that the hygiene Sleep involves being consistent during the hours of sleep, both when going to bed and when getting up. In addition, it is recommended to sleep in a quiet, dark and relaxing place, with a comfortable temperature.

Another key habit is to limit the use of electronic devices before bed, do not overeat or drink alcoholic or caffeinated drinks before bedtime, and do physical exercise.

Source: WHO/Spanish Sleep Institute/World Sleep Day