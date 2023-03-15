Lack of water: step by step, how to request the exemption of the bill payment

As a result of the claims for the lack of water suffered by the residents of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada during the summer, the Water Authority (ADA) announced that they will exempt all users who make the formal complaint before the organism.

As published THE DAY due to the massive and extended situation of the lack of provision of the service, the ADA authorities resolved to order the exemption from payment of the ABSA rate corresponding to January, February and March, to those users who can verify that they have suffered the inconvenience from to have the claim numbers made in the borrower.

As previously detailed, it was adopted based on a proposal made by councilors of the Frente de Todos from the municipalities of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada, and three provincial deputies for La Plata. During a meeting held yesterday at the agency’s headquarters, legislators exposed the desperate situation of thousands of residents of the Region who have been suffering from a lack of water since January.

The legislators presented a survey with the areas affected by the lack of supply, which will be included in the exemption.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE BENEFIT?

The way to implement the exemption from payment will be done with the announcement of a window of five business days, in which the affected users will be able to bring the vouchers of the administrative procedure to the agency. It is expected that today details will be provided on the dates and places in which the demand will be attended.

For now, it was reported that from Monday, March 20, a “window” period of five business days will be opened for users to approach the agency located at 5 between 39 and 40 with complaints about supply interruptions in those months.

The following are the channels enabled for the presentation of complaints:

to. Preferably by email to [email protected]

b. By phone, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at (221) 416-3011

c. In person, also from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Water Authority: Calle 5 Nº. 366, La Plata.

The user must have, at the time of submission, the following information:

to. Claim number in ABSA (with more than 48 hours without a response from the company)

b. billing unit number

c. The description of the problem (in this case: lack of water)

The areas included in the resolution are La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada and the five business day “window” will be between March 21 and 29, 2023.