Lady Gaga celebrates her birthday and her new role as Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga turns 37 today

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, grew up in an Italian-American family in New York. She took piano and acting lessons, studied in the art department of the famous New York University. She broke off her studies in order to devote all her energy to her music.

A wise decision, because: In 2009, the eccentric artist Lady Gaga became world famous. Her first hits “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” also conquered the German charts. At the latest with the hit “Bad Romance” everyone knew her name.

After many wild years with fancy costumes (the meat dress from 2010 was particularly notorious), it was revealed Lady Gaga a little more moderate from 2014. She recorded the album Cheek to Cheek with jazz singer Tony Benett. In 2015 she took on her first major acting roles: Her performance in “American Horror Story: Hotel” piqued the interest of critics. Does the flashy pop star have more to offer?

Lady Gaga shows how Italian glam works: At the premiere of “House of Gucci”, where she plays the lead role Patrizia Reggiani (2021) Photo: Ian West/dpa

2018 was a big year for actress Lady Gaga. The film “A Star Is Born” earned her two Oscar nominations: for best actress and for best song (“Shallow”). She won the award for the best song.

The multi-talented woman is now an established singer, actress and entrepreneur. She has her own cosmetics brand, Haus Labs, continues to release music (latest album: Chromatica), and acts in feature films.

The 37-year-old is currently filming the second part of the dark comic adaptation “Joker”. In “Joker: Folie à Deux” Lady Gaga embodies the female lead Harley Quinn, side by side with Joaquin Phoenix (48). The first shots from the film set in New York show her in her creepiest form, making you want more.

Lady Gaga embodies comic character Harley Quinn in the second part of the film saga about “Joker” Foto: Agency People Image

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor for the first part (“Joker” from 2019). Could the role as Harley Quinn to be Lady Gaga’s Oscar nomination for Best Actress? One thing is certain: she is in good hands with Joaquin Phoenix as her film partner.

And now the versatile artist and pop icon is 37 years old. Happy Birthday Lady Gaga!