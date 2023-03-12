Lady Gaga’s new wax figure disclose before of Academy Awards

The “Born This Way” singer’s custom figure debuted at Madame Tussaud’s Hollywood earlier this week, and while not every wax figure is a winner, we give this one an A+.

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to get her own wax twin, and does she look good!

Just in time for the 2023 Academy Awards, where she’s nominated for Best Original Song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, the 2019 Oscar winner was unveiled wearing her glamorous outfit from the year she won the same award for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

The figure is decked out in a black gown with a sweetheart neckline and long, black gloves to match. Her hair is swept into an elegant updo to show off her dangling, white and yellow diamond earrings and matching statement necklace.

She wears black pointed-toe pumps to finish off the look, which also includes every tattoo the singer-turned-actress has across her upper back and arms.

“Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible,” said Tom Middleton, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, in a press release.

“It made the most sense to have her Hollywood figure be inspired by the night she was nominated for Best Actress and took home the award for Best Original Song for “Shallow.” To top it all off, her figure will be photographed at the famed Roosevelt Hotel, home to the first ever Academy Awards.”

Only one thing could make her depiction better, according to Twitter—the Oscar held proudly in her hand.

“that wax figure is INSANE,” one user commented, while another was shocked to learn it wasn’t a photograph of the performer herself. “Woah this pic is not her????”