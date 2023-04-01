Lakers accelerate towards the play-ins in the great night of Curry, Klay and Brunson

Chicago (USA), Mar 31 (EFE).- With a great Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers triumphed this Friday in the field of the Minnesota Timberwolves and accelerated towards the ‘play-in’, on an NBA night marked by the brilliance of the ‘Splash Brothers’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and by Jalen Brunson’s 48 points in the Knicks’ victory.

TIMBERWOLVES 111 – LAKERS 123

The Lakers won their fifth game in the last six against the Wolves and stormed the eighth place in the West, which would allow them to play a single round of the ‘play-in’. They are also two wins behind the Warriors, sixth, who occupy the last place of direct access to the ‘playoffs’.

Anthony Davis shone with 38 points and 17 rebounds and LeBron James contributed 18 points and ten rebounds for some Lakers who radically changed their performance after the revolution carried out in the last days of the transfer market.

GRIZZLIES 108 – CLIPPERS 94

The Grizzlies confirmed themselves as the best team in the NBA at home and came back from twenty points behind in the first period to knock out the Clippers without Paul George.

Desmond Bane led the win with 23 points and nine assists on a night that saw Ja Morant score no more than ten points. Kawhi Leonard finished his game with twelve points and did not enter the second half with his eyes set on Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

CELTICS 122 – JAZZ 114

Just 24 hours after crushing the Bucks in Milwaukee with 140 points, the Celtics knocked out the Jazz at TD Garden with a new double double by Jayson Tatum, this time with 39 points and eleven rebounds, after the forty of the Fiserv Forum.

For the Jazz, who are going to move away from their chances of reaching the postseason, Talen Horton Tucker signed 28 points.

CAVALIERS 116 – KNICKS 130

Jalen Brunson signed the best performance of his career, sinking the Cavaliers at home with 48 points for some Knicks that add three consecutive victories and shielded their fifth position.

The Cavaliers lost their ninth home game of the year (39-9), and continue to have the best record in the East. Donovan Mitchell’s 42 points weren’t enough to stop the Knicks without Julius Randle, sidelined for two weeks with an ankle injury.

WARRIORS 130 – SPURS 115

The trio made up of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole made twenty triples in the Warriors’ victory over the Spurs. Curry scored 33 points with seven 3-pointers, Thompson had 31 with seven 3-pointers, and Poole had 27 with 6-of-13 from the arc.

The Warriors caught up with the Clippers for fifth place in the West, while the Spurs were next to last in the same conference.

SUNS 100 – NUGGETS 93

Kevin Durant signed thirty points, with eleven of fifteen on shots, and Devin Booker contributed 27 in the Suns’ victory against the Denver Nuggets without the Serbian Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray.

Aaron Gordon was the best of the Nuggets, leaders of the West, with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 114 – KINGS 138

After sealing the ticket for the playoffs for the first time in the last 17 years, the Kings won resoundingly in Portland led by a Domantas Sabonis of twenty points, twelve rebounds and eight assists.

In addition De’Aaron Fox contributed another double double of twenty points and eleven assists.

HORNETS 91 – BULLS 121

Round day for the Bulls, who triumphed forcefully against some Hornets weighed down by the losses of Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, as well as LaMelo Ball, and took advantage of the defeats of their rivals in the fight for the ‘play-in’, the Toronto Raptors , the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine contributed 23 points each for a Bulls that are tenth, with three wins margin over the Wizards, five from the end.

NETS 124 – HAWKS 107

With a stellar Mikal Bridges, protagonist with 42 points, the Nets accelerated towards sixth place, which gives direct access to the ‘playoffs’.

They knocked down some Hawks in which Trae Young did not exceed ten points. Dejounte Murray contributed 21, but Atlanta fell to ninth place, so at this time they would play the first round of the ‘play-in’ against the Bulls.

76ERS 117 – RAPTORS 110

The 76ers imposed their law at home against the Raptors with a double double of 25 points and twelve rebounds from Joel Embiid and another of 23 points and ten assists from James Harden. The ‘Beard’ shone with fifteen points in a second quarter in which the Sixers beat the Canadians 46-27.

WIZARDS 109 – MAGIC 116

The Wizards made life difficult, paying for a fourth period in which they only scored thirteen points with a heavy loss against the Magic.

The Italian Paolo Banchero dominated with a double double of thirty points and twelve rebounds, with six assists.

PACERS 121 – THUNDER 117

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned with 39 points, but could not avoid the Thunder’s second loss in three games a priori accessible, after the setback against the Detroit Pistons and the agonizing victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Oklahoma team can be reached this Saturday by the Dallas Mavericks, if they win in Miami.

ROCKETS 121 – PISTONS 115

The Rockets won against the Pistons a duel between bottom teams from the West and the East, respectively, driven by Kevin Porter’s 33 points and Jalen Green’s 32.

.

– Classifications:

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 55-22

.2. Boston Celtics 54-24

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 51-26

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 48-30

.5. New York Knicks 45-33

.6. Brooklyn Nets 42-35

.7. Miami Heat 40-37

.8. Atlanta Hawks 38-39

.9. Toronto Raptors 38-39

10. Chicago Bulls 37-40

11.Washington Wizards 34-43

12. Indiana Pacers 34-44

13. Orlando Magic 33-44

14. Charlotte Hornets 26-52

15. Detroit Pistons 16-61

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 52-25

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 49-28

.3. Sacramento Kings 47-30

.4. Phoenix Suns 41-36

.5. LA Clippers 41-37

.6. Golden State Warriors 40-37

.7. LA Lakers 39-38

.8. New Orleans Pelicans 39-38

.9. Minnesota Timberwolves 39-39

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 38-40

11. Dallas Mavericks 37-40

12. Utah Jazz 36-41

13. Portland Trail Blazers 32-45

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-57

15. Houston Rockets 19-59

. EFE

am/amd