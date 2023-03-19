Lalo Mora reappeared after being arrested in California for harassment

Lalo Mora, former leader of Los Invasores de Monterrey, was seen at the most recent Eliseo Robles show, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where his presence caused chaos among the media, who were seeking a statement about the scandal in which he has been involved. in recent weeks, when it was revealed that the singer was arrested in California, United States, for harassing a follower.

It was since March 11 that it was announced that Eduardo Mora Hernandezbetter known as lalo moraa norteño interpreter, was arrested in Pico Rivera, a town located in Los Angeles, California at around 2:30 am and it was with a bail of $20,000.00 usd that the Major Invader could be released from the lawsuit.

The singer had given a presentation with Eliseo Robles Father and Son and it was again in the company of the latter that Don Lalo Mora He returned to the public eye amidst questioning and mess.

On March 17, the former vocalist of the Invaders of Nuevo León, 76 years old He was captured when he arrived at a nightclub in the Neo Leonese capital, where he was part of the anniversary of a well-known magazine specialized in the grupero genre and offered a presentation for those present. His arrival at this place where the media swirled around him looking for a statement.

It was his daughter Aurora who told the media to be careful because between pushes they were going to throw Mora Hernández who did not issue any comments until leaving the club, where from his truck he greeted the media without referring to the events that occurred in the United Statess.

From the 2021 videos were released where the singer-songwriter can be seen giving kisses on the mouth and touching the breasts of different followers who approached his truck looking for a photo with the singer and were more videos that later came to light where it was appreciated that it was an action carried out in repeatedly by Mora.

Multiple followers came to take a photo with the artist from Monterrey; some of them he kissed (Photo: Screenshot)

Given this, the call King of a Thousand Crowns coined the termeye yes, hand no” to assure the public and press that he would never touch his followers.

On the other hand, during the historic drought in New Lionit was at his ranch the indomitable where two dams were found that the state governor, samuel garcia He ceased this by pointing out that no one would have more privileges with the vital liquid than others.

The Ministry of the Environment and Conagua released two dams on the Lalo Mora ranch in Nuevo León (Photos: Instagram/@lalomoraelreydemilcoronas/@samuelgarcias)

Eduardo Mora Hernandez is a norteño genre singer who was born on January 24, 1947 in The “Ramonesmunicipality located in New Lion. From his childhood and youth he has recounted the economic precariousness that diminished his family and it was in 1966 when he joined Guadalupe Mendoza in the pair lupe and lalo making his greatest success the composition of the latter small borderthe biggest hit of the duet.

It was through a radio station that in the late 1970s lalo mora formed the group that made him reach stardom: Invaders of New Liona quartet that established itself as one of the most important exponents of norteño with hits like laurita garza and it was during the 1980s that the aforementioned set

By 1993, Mora decided to try his luck alone, after falling out with his partner javier rios and the concern for working alone, which is why, a few months later, he revealed The King of a Thousand CrownsLP that earned him the same nickname and became one of the emblems of Mora Hernandez.

However, his career has also been in the midst of controversy, especially in recent years where the singer-songwriter has been linked to various cases of sexual harassment that have been videotaped and to which, lalo mora He has not given an answer, but his closest circle as his daughter has dawnwho was punctual when the press asked him about the cases of touching that surround his famous father and whose answer was “If they already know him, why do they get close to him?”