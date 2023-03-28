Lamar Jackson and the Ravens novel: Where will the QB play in the 2023 NFL season?

Just when we all thought the Packers-Aaron Rodgers-Jets novel would steal the entire audience in the NFL offseason, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens arrive to say take off that I’m going.

And it is that, Baltimore’s history with its QB has been a true Ferris wheelhaving situations at the top and others at the bottom, but really low, almost underground.

Lamar Jackson came to the Ravens and became an elite QB with the franchisebut unfortunately for him, the wins at key moments have not come and the Super Bowl remains a dream for both of them.

The Ravens QB was already MVP of the NFL in 2019 – Photo: Getty Images

That doesn’t take away from him being one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, so he was looking for a contract that would give him a lot of guaranteed money and the Ravens stopped his train, denying him that idea of ​​a lot of money safe.

Worth? Yes, because Lamar Jackson has incomparable quality. Will the Ravens give it to him? Well no, the renewal contract does not exist nor will it exist, so the QB better asked for his changewith everything and that they signed him with a non-exclusive franchise player tag.

Will it be the goodbye of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? – Photo: Getty Images

What’s next for Lamar Jackson?

Bueno, a trade could be the safest thing on the horizon for Lamar Jackson and the Ravensbut all that remains is for a team to be interested in the QB and the big money he wants, in addition to giving the Ravens what they deserve for the quarterback.

The way things are in the NFL, there are many teams that need a QB and even more one as reliable as Lamar Jackson, but not all teams have enough money in the salary cap to support such a transaction.

Under this scoop, many teams have already jumped ship. At the moment, two teams have moderately raised their hands for the QB.

Patriots, a possibility that Lamar Jackson opened… will it be?

The Pats are not living their best moment and it is that, After leaving Tom Brady, things are not the same and they are doomed to failif they do not solve something soon.

Mac Jones is a sea of ​​doubt and Bailey Zappe, wants to have that starting place, but a certain Lamar Jackson gets involved in this case and quickly takes the lead (at least in the desire of the people) to play for the Patriots.

And Lamar Jackson does not make them ugly, because according to an NFL insider, rapper Meek Mill texted him to Robert Kraft, owner of the franchise where says Lamar Jackson wanted to play for the Patriots.

Buuuut, even though this news excites the entire Pat Nation, Robert Kraft leaves the whole package to Bill Belichickbecause he mentions that the possible hiring of Lamar Jackson is a matter of the coach.

Bill Bellichick will decide whether or not the Pats pursue LJ – Photo: Getty Images

What do the Colts say?

They have suffered and suffered since Andrew Luck retired. We’ve seen a parade of good and bad QBs pass through the ranks of the Coltsso a possible hiring of Lamar Jackson would end all problems.

So, from Indianapolis they are evaluating all the possibilities of signing him and if it is viable, they will do everything possible to add him to their ranks, although team owner says he doesn’t believe in guaranteed money contracts, like the one the QB asks for.

Jim Isray, owner of the Colts – Photo: Getty Images

What team would you like to see Lamar Jackson on in 2023?

