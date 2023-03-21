Lamborghini: After 2024 there will be no more pure combustion engines

In 2028, the Italian sports car manufacturer also wants to launch its first all-electric car.

After 2024, the Italian sports car manufacturer wants Lamborghini no longer produce pure combustion engines, like the CEO Stephan Winkelmann in one Interviewed by Forbes announced. Instead, from next year exclusively Plug-in-Hybride (PHEV) getting produced. Lamborghini also plans to launch its first all-electric car in 2028.

The announcement follows the brand’s best year in its history. Over the course of 2022, Lamborghini has a delivery record of 9,233 Copies reported. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 10 percent. It is conceivable that customers wanted to get hold of the last pure combustion engines.

Complemented by 3 electric motors

At the beginning of the month, the carmaker presented its PHEV platform. The V12-Motor with 6.5 liter displacement is from 3 electric motors added. The corresponding vehicle thus creates more than 1.000 PS.