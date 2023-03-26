Lamborghini announces some details of the V12 Plug-12 | MotorLabs

Manca little ormai, per coprire le fattezze della nuova Lamborghini. On March 29, the new supercar will be unveiled, here is Fanche è già come una delle auto più attese del 2023. La novità più importante della nuova Lamborghini It will be the V12 Plug-in engine, which will present a revolution for the automobile manufacturer.

After revealing some initial details on the engine and its fabric, Lamborghini has decided to provide further information on the new model, particularly emphasizing its dynamics of guidance. Second the last indiscretions, the new supercar will be endowed with various modalities of guidance, in degree of soddisfare even i conductenti più esigenti. The powertrain of the LB744 (name of the project), if it presents as a vera and its own revolution in the panorama of sports cars. YoThe aspirated V12 engine of 6.5 liters of cylinder capacity is fitted with three electric motors, I offer you a completely new experience of guidance.

Thanks to the presence of electric motors, the LB744 can count on its a series of different guide modes. The modality of use of the hybrid system including the modality Recharge, please allow yourself to charge the battery during the guidethe Hybrid mode, which offers a mix of performance and efficiency, and the Performance mode, which maximizes the performance of the vettura. It is only possible to select the programs of the Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa guides, based on the conditions of the road or your own preferences. Tutte queste modalità di guida possono essere selezionate tramite i two rotori posti sul nuovo volante.

In Strada mode, the V12 is constantly in operation and the maximum power of the system can be increased to 886 CV. In this modality, two previous electric motors will set the traiettorie in the curve using torque vectoring, electronic, that for the first volta will present its one Lamborghini.

The Sport, on the other hand, favors driving fun with a power that comes out fine at 907 CV. In this configuration, gearbox, suspension and aerodynamics are tarati to highlight the piacere di guida

Yonfine, The Corsa modality is made for the track. In this modality, the powertrain delivers 1,015 CV and the hybrid system uses electric motors and torque vectoring in terms of integral traction. It will be possible to disable the ESC, Consigliato ai soli perti ovviamente, per sfruttare al masimo della potenza disponibile.

We see some details sono stati diffuse: the vettura will present a weight distribution of 44% on the front and 56% on the back, moreover a greater rigidity of the anti-roll bars and one straight più straight. Verrà equipaggiata with tires Bridgestone Potenza Sport, mounted its sterzanti wheel with cerchi rispettamente da 20 e 21 pollici.

Also, the brake impianto is riprogettato state, and it will have its carbo-ceramic disc and pinch 10 pistons all’anteriore, while at the rear it will pinze 4 pistons. The aerodynamics are very fine to obtain un’efficienza and a downforce maggiori of 61% and 66% compared to the previous Aventador Ultimae.