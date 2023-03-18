Lance Reddick, also Guerrilla salutes him: he was Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West

The death of Lance Reddick, starring incredibly well in his piccolo and big picture for the part in productions such as The Wire, Fringe, Bosch and John Wick, has also reached the world of gaming. L’attore has infatti interpretato ruoli di primo piano also in diversi videogiochi come Horizon Zero Dawn & Forbidden WestDestiny 2 and Quantum Break.

The Destiny 2 community, which has been identifying him for almost a decade as Zavala, il capo dell’Avanguardia dei Titani no il Comandante generale di tutte fazioni dell’Avanguardia della Terra, gli ha subito reso omaggio sulla Torre. This morning, again, he’s arrived the message of Guerrilla Gamesthat Anni Addietro has cast it to interpret the important personage of sylensa nomade Banuk fascinated by the Predecessori who svolges a ruolo di primo piano in Horizon Forbidden West and ricocurrente in Zero Dawn.

“Grazie, Lance Reddick“ – scrivono i ragazzi olandesi su Twitter – “For all that I have given to the character of Sylens, for the infinite talent and the sterminata saggezza that he has shared with us, for your warm and inimitable presence, and for the profound impact that he has, not only part of us cast, ma all’interno di tutta la nostra comunità. Siamo incredibilimente honorati d’aver lavorato con te. Ci mancherai incredibilimente. Estendiamo le nostre più accorate condoglianze ai suoi cari. Riposa in pace, Lance“.

Standing by the information gathered by TMZ, the sessantenne born on June 7, 1962 was found to be living privately in his apartment in Studio City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Le primer le ilevazioni parlano di a morte avvenuta per cause naturali. Tra non molto lo rivedremo nelle comes out cinematographically in John Wick 4, while next month he is seen in the Percy Jackson television series on Disney+, where he has interpreted the wheel of Zeus. I am not mancati neppure Greetings from Keanu Reeves.