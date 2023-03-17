Lance Reddick, star of Horizon Forbidden West and John Wick, has died

Lance Reddick, the emblematic actor of several series like The Wire, was found dead at his home in the morning. The 60-year-old was in the middle of a promotional tour for the film John Wick 4. The causes of death are not known, but the first elements indicate a sad natural death.

Lance Reddick (John Wick, Horizon Forbidden West) has died

If the actor is known on the small and big screen for his many roles such as in the hit HBO series, The Wireor Fringe et Oz in which he held recurring roles, Reddick was also noted for his role as Charon in the series of films John Wick whose fourth opus will be released in theaters soon.

The man is also known to gamers for his role as Albert Wesker in the latest series Resident Evil. But also and above all for his villainous role in the games Horizon.

He is also one of the main characters of Horizon Forbidden West released last year. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Sylens.

The actor was also a regular in the video game world since throughout his career, he will have played several characters in a whole bunch of video games.

He appears as a character in PayDay 2 in the guise of Charon (John Wick), and will lend his voice and/or features in many other games. Horizon of course, but also Destiny 1 & 2 where he camps Commander Zavala. He can also be found in the Microsoft Quantum Break exclusive from Remedy as Martin Hatch, an icy CEO.

Rest in peace