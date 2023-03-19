Lance Reddick, who voiced Zavala in Destiny 2, has died

Actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60. In the gaming world, he is known for some well-known roles in Destiny 2, Horizon Forbidden West and Quantum Break. Reddick is best known for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick films.

Fans and developers say goodbye to an icon

On March 17, the actor was found dead at his home. As the TMZ reported that the cause of death was unclear, but that it was a natural death.

Reddick should be familiar to some Destiny 2 players. At the very least, you should know his voice all too well, as the actor voiced Zavala, one of the most powerful Titans and well-known NPCs in the game that the Guardians frequently interact with.

On social media, fans bid farewell to Reddick and pay tribute by kneeling on the tower in front of the Commander. A nice gesture.

the #Destiny2 community paying respects to the late Lance Reddick’s Commander Zavala in-game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5Q9m153L2 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 17, 2023

The studios Reddick recently worked with also penned a message to commemorate the actor and voice actor.

In Horizon: Fobidden West, Reddick played the character Sylens. Guerrilla Games said thank you for precisely this commitment and wrote: “We thank you, Lance Reddick, for everything you brought to the character Sylens, for sharing your infinite talent and wisdom with us, for your generous warmth and your inimitable presence and for your profound impact not only as part of our cast but also on our community.”

“It was a great honor for us to work with you. We will miss you. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie also bid farewell to Reddick with a message: “Lance Reddick was an icon on screen, in Destiny and most importantly in person. His love for our community was evident in Commander Zavala’s uncompromising dedication to his craft and in the radiant kindness that touched everyone around him. To say we will miss him is a gross understatement, but no less true.”