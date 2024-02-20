Lara Lvarez leaves Mediaset – Tikitakas

After almost ten years that I will always remember, I have decided to leave Mediaset to embark on a new professional path. Thank you for all your love, with these words Lara Álvarez confirmed early this Tuesday that she is leaving the Fuencarral group. The Asturian presenter, 37, says goodbye to Telecinco after chaining two professional setbacks with A tu pelota and La Última Generación, formats that were canceled due to their poor audience data.

Lara Álvarez’s departure is confirmed after several months of many rumors about a change of channel, information that the one from Gijón had always been in charge of denying, ensuring that she was very comfortable within Mediaset. For now, The new direction his career will take is unknown.

You are a great professional, but above all a great person. Thank you for your work and love that you have given to all of us who have shared work with you, writes former Survivor contestant, Omar Sánchez. You are wonderful as a person, friend and professional. All the best, all the luck. Smile as you know and take the camera as you know wherever you gohuman Carme Chaparro.

My beauty! It has been a pleasure to meet you these years. All the luck in the world, writes Sandra Barneda. You will do well wherever you go. You are hardworking, humble and talented. I love you, expresses Toi Moreno. You are sure to begin a beautiful, promising path full of surprises and good people. You deserve it, Larasays Mercedes Mil.

The journalist Antonio Rossi also has words of affection for his network partner: You will be missed. All good things for you. Good luck, Lara. You’ll rock it wherever you go, says Laura Fa. You are a great person and it will be noticed wherever you step. Go for it, divine, adds Ana Morgade. From the official Mediaset España account on Instagram they write: Thank you for everything, Lara.

His career at Mediaset

With a degree in journalism from the Rey Juan Carlos University, Lara Álvarez debuted on the small screen when she was only 19 years old. She did it in the Hoy por ti space on Telemadrid, where she worked as a collaborator. She also appeared on Savings and Finance, on TeleAsturias, Animax Comandos, on Animax or MarcaTV. It was not until 2011 that he joined Mediaset in What do you want me to tell you?, on Cuatro, and later as a reporter for the Motorcycle World Championship.

In 2014, Lara Álvarez traveled to Honduras to present Survivientes with Jorge Javier Vzquez. The two made a great duo that managed to bring countless smiles to the spectators thanks to their remarkable harmony. At the end of 2022, the Asturian announced her definitive departure from the format: A new stage begins for me, professionally and also personally.

Personal life

Lara Álvarez enjoys being single. I have been single for a very long time and I am comfortable. But I’m not saying that she is closed. More than a question of desire, it is that the person appears and in an unexpected way, he confessed in the magazine Hola!. I want a real love, I don’t want a love of a little while, I don’t want a love of minutes or posturing, he added in front of the Europa Press microphones. Sergio Ramos, Fernando Alonso, Dani Martínez or Andrés Velencoso, among his best-known partners.