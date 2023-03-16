Large-scale power failure in Nuremberg: Eleven postal code areas affected – mobile phones also dead

In Nuremberg, the power went out in numerous households on Thursday evening. There was a disruption in the power grid of N-ERGIE Netz GmbH, it announced shortly after 8 p.m. on Twitter.

Eleven postcode areas are affected: 90429, 90461, 90443, 90419, 90431, 90402, 90439, 90409, 90478, 90411, 90403. “Network technicians are on duty and are working on a quick restoration.” On the website fault information it was said that the power outage was expected to be resolved by 9:50 p.m.





Disturbances from different areas of the city were reported on the website. As a dpa photographer reported, phones didn’t work either. According to the first media reports, the reason for the power failure is a fault in two substations on the Plärrer.

