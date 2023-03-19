Large Synthesis Report: Clear warning expected from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

“The coming years will be decisive for the course of climate change in this century,” IPCC chief Hoesung Lee warned at the start of the IPCC plenary session that ended on Friday. “We know that we are facing a catastrophe,” said Deputy UN Secretary-General Ligia Noronha. “We are not on course to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees.”

Even the most recent three reports, published between summer 2021 and spring 2022, were alarming: climate change is happening faster and with more serious consequences than previously assumed. Even in the most favorable scenario with strong climate protection measures, the goal of limiting warming to below 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is unlikely to be achieved for at least a while from the 2030s onwards.

Reaching the climate tipping point is difficult to avoid

The now expected 3,000-page synthesis report should be much clearer and emphasize more vehemently than ever before the danger that those tipping points will be reached at which a cascading worsening of the climate crisis will start. For example, permafrost areas would release huge amounts of the greenhouse gas methane when they thaw, and the earth would absorb even more sunlight as the white ice sheets melted.

“Atlas of Human Suffering”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the IPCC Working Group II report published in February 2022 as the “Atlas of Human Suffering”. According to the report’s authors, between 3.3 and 3.6 billion people are “highly vulnerable” to the consequences of global warming, including heat waves, lack of drinking water and the spread of tropical diseases. By mid-century, many coastal cities and island nations will experience annual flooding of a kind that used to occur only once a century.

Climate change is already having a negative impact on people’s physical health. In the regions in which corresponding data are collected, the increase in climate-related mental health problems can also be observed. The authors of the report emphasize that climate change is hitting already disadvantaged people, such as indigenous people, particularly hard.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was founded in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Organization (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Its task is to inform politicians in a neutral manner about the scientific findings on climate change and about possible countermeasures. 195 countries belong to the IPCC.

“The accumulating scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet,” the IPCC concluded last year. With further delays in climate protection and climate adaptation, humanity is missing out on “a small and rapidly closing window of opportunity to ensure a livable and sustainable future for all”.

ecosystems on the brink

To date, plants, forests and soil absorb and store almost a third of human greenhouse gas emissions. However, the intensive exploitation of resources by humans releases CO2, methane and nitrogen oxide. Agriculture also uses 70 percent of the earth’s freshwater resources.

The oceans also ensure a habitable planet, absorbing a quarter of humanity’s CO2 emissions and more than 90 percent of the heat generated by greenhouse gases. But that has consequences: the oceans are becoming acidic, potentially reducing their ability to absorb CO2. Rising sea-surface temperatures are making tropical storms more frequent and violent.

Farewell to fossil fuels necessary

The IPCC concludes that the only way to keep Earth as a livable planet is to make “rapid and profound, and in most cases immediate, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors,” including transport, agriculture, industry and energy production.

In concrete terms, this means that the use of coal-fired power plants without CO2 capture must be reduced by 70 to 90 percent by the end of the decade. By 2050, humanity must be CO2-neutral and remove excess greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere with appropriate technologies.

But humanity must also reduce its methane emissions, warns the IPCC. The second most important greenhouse gas after CO2 is released by leaks in the production of fossil fuels and in agriculture, among other things. The concentration of methane in the atmosphere is already at its highest level in at least two million years.

The good news, as the IPCC emphasizes, is that there are good alternatives to climate-damaging fossil fuels. And their costs have fallen drastically in recent years.