Las Flores: two workers who worked in a septic tank inhaled toxic gases and died

Two workers died after having inhaled toxic gases in a septic chamber while carrying out maintenance tasks in the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores, head of the homonymous party located about 190 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

The event occurred this Tuesday, around 8:00 a.m., in the area where Márquez and Alvear streets cross. The victims were identified as Daniel Scaffa, 32, and Manuel Gonzalo Figueroa Miranda, 33.

As it turned out, both had entered the chamber to carry out an inspection due to a water leak in the sewerage network. At the scene, they inhaled toxic gases, passed out, and lost their lives shortly after.

Later, other workers from the same company realized what had happened and called 911. However, despite having been transferred to the Las Flores Provincial Hospital, they died.

It is presumed that the two workers inhaled methane gas, and its effect was much more powerful because neither wore a mask or other type of protection, according to what was expressed by the other workers of the company.