Las Migas present the Libre show in Florida

MIAMI.- He quartet Spanish Las Migas arrives in Fort Lauderdale, florida, with his tour free, show that promotes disco namesake launched in 2022 and which earned them a Grammy Latino in the category best flamenco music album.

Laura Palacios, a member of the group, recalled in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS how the project was born.

This album was born and written during the pandemic. Of being locked up at home and not being able to see the world, feel nature, see the sea, the landscapes. It is very linked to nature because it was what we could not have at that time. It came up in that situation, he commented.

Palacios points out that founder and producer Marta Robles co-wrote the songs, focused on freedom, love and the independence of women, a message that the band promotes.

We are four girls who travel trying to convey a message: travel with music, do whatever we want as long as it is right, go a little at our own pace. It’s all we try to convey with free And it is beautiful because it emerged from the opposite, from being locked up, he adds while considering that the creative process was frustrating, since everything was managed from the lockdown.

However, he adds that it was the desire to overcome the context they lived in that made the lyrics flow naturally.

The violinist and backing vocalist, who joined the quartet in 2022, considers that it was precisely that characteristic of the album that allowed it to be organic and stand out among the others, making them win the Latin Grammy.

No matter how much recognition you want your creation to have, you never expect this. I think the blessing of presenting it to the Grammys was more to see what would happen, but without expecting anything. In fact, Las Migas had already been nominated for best flamenco album a few years before and they did not win.

United States tour

The significance of the project has led them to gain followers within Spain, but also outside the borders of their country, even on other continents. This fact led them to coordinate a tour to share with their fans the power of free

He asserts that for the group, traveling and sharing their music is much more than a pleasure, and returning to a place where receptivity has always been good becomes an enriching experience.

For us it is a luxury to be able to go. We were in Miami in May 2023 playing and it was incredible. Doing this tour and being able to take our music and our message to so many different places within America was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up, he added.

Palacios insisted that the quartet feels lucky to be able to live and work doing what they love, so transmitting that message in their songs is a powerful experience.

Transmit the message that we transmit, which is very important for us. And what better way to do it than by traveling and making people listen, dance and clap to have a good time.

Likewise, he highlighted that the show is unique and different from previous events they have organized, so attendees will be able to enjoy a memorable moment.

free It is a new show, it was conceived as a unique show. All the songs on that album are so special and have so much soul, almost that each song requires a show.

Although in the show there will be references to previous albums, the artist pointed out that the group’s history spans two decades, so the tours always differ.

The history of Las Migas is very long, it is a group that has been active for 20 years. It is also a great journey to make music, to create, so we try to have some guides to other periods of Las Migas, but it is true that the aesthetics and sound are very clear.

Next steps

Laura stated that she wants the public to experience the show, in which there will be surprises.

“We really want everyone to hear this one and then be able to come back with new songs,” he said.

The tour of the United States will also tour cities such as San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Portland, Berkeley, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and will culminate in New York, during a flamenco music festival that will take place in the city.

Regarding the next steps of the group, the singer-songwriter alleged: I think that if Las Migas are characterized by something, it is for being a group of women that has had a very great evolution, because depending on what its components are, it works or evolves towards a different part. or other. So, the only thing I can say is that the upcoming work will be totally different from the previous album.

This album is going to be a new surprise that is going to be liked a lot and will be very well received.

He concluded by inviting everyone to attend the concert that will take place on February 22 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. We hope that people have a good time and that they are encouraged to go because it will be unforgettable.