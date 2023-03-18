Lasagne senza besciamella: Try this rice to see a primo piatto, always creamy and hot!

Haven’t you thought your cousin piatto would serve agli ospiti? Ecco la ricetta perfetta per accontentare grandi e piccini: le lasagne senza besciamella, a piatto that belongs to the Italian gastronomic tradition and that can be prepared easily and quickly. Vediamo come fare.

Le lasagne senza besciamella is the slightly più light version of the classic ricetta della nonna. A gourmand piatto dal sapore avvolgente, ideale for a portata domenicale, perfect for a special occasion. The result will be soft and creamy. For a perfect result if the advice is not to restrict the fire on the fire. For a perfect result, I’d better take a ‘occhiata also ai secreti della nonna and prepare a ragù buono da leccarsi i baffi. Inoltre, meglio lasciare da parte un po’ di pomodoro sauce, così da utilizzarla all’occorrenza ed evitare un pasta troppo asciutta e secca.

Ingredients for a primo piatto da Oscar

Then, we select the ingredients and dose them for 4 people.

Ingredients:

250 g of fresh sfoglia all’uovo for lasagne;

300 g of meat macinata (manzo);

300 g of pomodoro passata;

240 g of ricotta vaccina;

40 g parmigiano grattugiato;

1 face;

sedano coast;

cipolla;

mezzo bicchiere di vino rosso;

basilic qb;

comes out, olive oil extravergine d’oliva e pepe qb

Lasagne without besciamella: procedure

To make the lasagne impeccably, I will not feel the stain of the bestiamella if I start with the preparation of the ragù. Quindi, tritare la cipolla in sottile manner, poi, tagliare il sedano e la carota a dadini. Insert them in a caseruola dai bordi alti e far cuocere with a generous filo d’olio. To this end, we also appreciate that the experts have not stilato a classifica sull’olio extravergine migliore da acquistare al supermercato. Lasciar soffriggere per qualche minuto.

Poi, unite the meat macinata and farla rosolare qualche secondo. At this point, smoke with wine rosso e lasciar cuocere a fiamma bassa. Subito dopo, Aggiungere la passata di pomodoro e poi insaporire con il sale e il pepe. Lasciar cuocere pian piano e mescolare di tanto in tanto. After cooking time, pour a part of the ragù into the bottom of a pyrophile and distribute it evenly. At this point, I will create the first layer with the fog there. Poi, coprire con uno strato di ragù. Add also the ricotta to ciuffetti and cospargere with grattugiato parmigiano. Ripetere le operazioni fino all’esaurimento degli ingredients.

Far cook the lasagne in the oven at a temperature of 180°C and cook for one minute window. Poi, impiattare e garnire con qualche fogliolina di basilico ed il gioco è fatto.