Last chance: Redeem 3DS and WiiU eShop codes now

It’s over and done with for the Nintendo eShop on WiiU and 3DS, it has been closed since Monday. Two consoles that couldn’t be more different. While the WiiU with 13.56 million units sold turned out to be a mega flop for the Japanese publisher, who saved 3DS the company with over 70 million units sold before the impending catastrophe. in one separate article we will explain to you how you can still secure your credit. Although it is no longer possible to purchase games from the eShop, codes can still be redeemed for both consoles. However, that won’t be for long either.

Last chance to redeem WiiU and 3DS codes

Before the two Nintendo eShops are completely shut down, you will have the opportunity until April 4 at 6:30 p.m German time to redeem your last codes for WiiU and 3DS after the feature was accidentally deactivated too early. “After deactivating the Redeem Download Codes feature earlier than planned, we have extended the ability to redeem Download Codes until approximately 9:30 PM Pacific Time on April 3, 2023 (April 4 6:30 AM CEST)”it says in one support article.





So if you still have 3DS or WiiU codes lying around somewhere, you have to hurry and redeem them as soon as possible and it’s best to take another look at the dusty game cases to see if there isn’t any bonus content hidden there after all. Currently, a handful of indie developers are also giving away codes for their 3DS and WiiU games, like NintendoLife reported.

After the complete shutdown of the two eShops, it will still be possible to download your purchased games and online play will also be retained for the time being.

Lost thousands of games forever?

With the final demise of the eShops of 3DS and WiiU disappear some classics, at least digitally, are gone forever. However, there is one bright spot, as there are efforts by video game historians to track down the titles legal way stored and maintained in an official library. What are your experiences with WiiU and 3DS? Tell us yours favorite memories with the consoles in the comments!

