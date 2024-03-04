Last chance to comment on congestion pricing

The community has one last chance to weigh in with the MTA about the controversial congestion fee charge.

The last two hearings are scheduled for this Monday.

The MTA hosted two hearings last week, with more than 300 people sharing their opinions on the plan.

The fee involves a $15 toll for drivers entering Manhattan from 60th Street toward Downtown.

You can still register for Monday’s hearings.

One is at 10 in the morning and the other at 6 in the afternoon at the MTA headquarters.

The agency says feedback from the hearings will be considered when the board makes decisions on possible waivers or discounts for congestion tolling.

You can find more information about public hearings on the MTA.INFO/CBDTP website.