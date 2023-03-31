Late equalizers and overtime drama when the semifinals began in the FM league – the Tampere clubs had to celebrate victories in each of their first matches

The semi-finals have now begun in the FM league in ice hockey. Tappara won 2–3 after extra time in Helsinki, while Ilves took home game one against Pelicans with a 2–3 victory also after extra time.

Veli-Matti Savinainen blev Tapparas hjälte efter att gjort utlenjingdramat against HIFK efter dryga 93 minute spel.

The match looked to be going HIFK’s way after taking the lead for the second time in the match thanks to Iiro Pakarinen. Basic series winners Tappara and Petteri Puhakka spoiled the party when the striker scored the equalizer with 52 seconds left to play.

The match then continued deep into the second overtime period when the visitors finally completed the comeback.

The Pelicans’ late equalizer was in vain

Almost identical scenes took place in Lahtis.

Ilves took home the victory in game one on the road against the Pelicans after the home team took the game to extra time after an equalizer by Topias Vilén 19 seconds before the final buzzer sounded.

It would still be the guests who would take the full pot when Leo Lööf scored the decisive goal when extra time had reached just over two minutes old.

The loss was the Pelicans’ first at home this playoff spring.

General Sports expert Ismo Lehkonen shelf Ilves insats.

If Antti Pennanen (Ilves’ head coach) had wanted to write a handbook, it would look like today’s match. You work hard, mistakes happen and then you suddenly go to overtime. Ilves walked like a dog that has been let loose and rowed home the victory, comments Lehkonen.

The two opening matches are exceptionally played in Lahti as the arena in Tampere is booked with concerts. Ilves Eemeli Suomi believes that it is not that important.

– We didn’t think too much about it. Two games here, one night there and then we are at home for a longer time. It doesn’t really make a big difference, says Suomi to Yle Urheilu.

The semi-final series in the FM league continues already on Saturday with match two in Helsinki and Lahti.



Ilves took home the first hit the hard way.

Semi-finals in the FM league:

HIFK–Tappara 2–3 (1–1, 1–0, 0–1) eft. förl.

07.31 1–0 Kaskimäki (Berglund, Melart)

16.32 1–1 Merelä (Ojamäki, Levtchi)

33.35 2–1 Pakarinen (Koivistoinen, Vesalainen)

59.08 2–2 Puhakka (Tanus, Ikonen) *Utan målvakt

93.49 2–3 Savinainen (Seppälä, Leht)

Goalkeepers: Taponen (IFK) 30 saves, Heljanko (TAP) 37 saves.

Tappara leads the match series with 0–1.

Pelicans–Ilves 2–3 (1-1,0-1,1-0) eft. ex.

10.02 0–1 Masin (Lancaster, Bau)

18.56 1–1 Hämäläinen (Riihine, Haa)

24.32 1–2 Ikonen (Finland, Masin)

59.41 2–2 T. Vilén (A. Jämsen, Ikonen) *I will be the goalkeeper

61.10 2–3 Lööf (Mäntykivi, Virtanen) *i förl.

Goalkeepers: Bartosak (PEL) 12 saves, Langhamer (ILV) 20 saves.

Ilves leads the match series with 0–1.