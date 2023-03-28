Late in the Zoom meeting? – AI provides a summary directly



Logging into a Zoom meeting late in the future will be a little less dramatic. The operators of the platform are now integrating AI functions that can, among other things, quickly provide a summary of the previous content.





With Zoom IQ, its own AI is already integrated into the conference app, which helps, for example, to create chapter markers in recorded meetings. However, a new partnership with the AI ​​specialist OpenAI should now provide a much wider range of possibilities. The operators have now announced this.

For example, anyone who logs into a meeting that is already in progress can now ask Zoom IQ to provide a summary of the previous conversations. If something remains unclear here, you can also ask the AI ​​further questions, for example to delve deeper into a topic. Conversely, the discussion partners in the meeting can also be given a summary of what you have worked out yourself with other colleagues in a team chat, for example.



AI-generated answers…

…and advanced email integration

Similar to the ChatGPT bot developed for Slack, Zoom IQ can also use AI to generate responses to colleagues. AI-powered messaging and email drafts are set to launch in April on an invite-only basis, according to Zoom operators, while various meeting summary features will be rolled out directly to a broader audience.

Work is also underway to expand the Zoom application into an all-in-one productivity app. With the new calendar and mail apps from Zoom, for example, you can access your appointments and emails directly from Zoom. The tool can be connected directly to the user’s Gmail or Microsoft 365 address, and the calendar integration also works with the offers of various other providers.

In addition, Zoom has added another new feature called Huddles, which is described as a “video-enabled virtual coworking space.” Just like Huddles on Slack, the Zoom version of the feature also lets you jump into quick video calls to ask questions or chat with a colleague. The company says this feature is available to users worldwide.

