Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Camavinga, Bellingham, Messi and more...

We start Sunday with the latest news on the transfer market, from Camavinga’s renewal, to Jude Bellingham’s decision, going through Araujo’s wish with the return of Leo Messi:
The owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, did not hesitate to affirm his team’s bad game against Fulham this Saturday. “Damn shit party.” It is 10 in the Premier classification…
“I would love for Messi to come back. He is the best player in the world and Barcelona is his home. His return would serve us to try to win another Champions League. I hope there is every chance to have it again. We all want him by our side.”
“For me today, Vinicius is number one in one-on-one. He’s a very good player, very unbalancing. It’s difficult, obviously. But I’m working to be able to give my best in matches like this. I’m happy that things are going well “.
According toThe Sun, the French midfielder is very close to signing a new contract with the London team for two seasons plus an optional one. The long-term injury he has suffered continues to make Chelsea place their trust in him. The option of reaching Barcelona vanishes.
”The club has to decide. I would love to stay at Real Madrid for the rest of my life, but it is impossible. I want to continue here. If they want me to stay for 3 months, I will enjoy 3 months. If they want 3 years, I’m going to enjoy 3 years.”
Franck Ribéry, an authoritative voice at Bayern Munich, recommended a striker to the Bundesliga champion: Victor Osimhen. In an interview granted toThe Gazzetta dello SportHe confessed that it would be the best solution, but yes, the signing will be close to 100 million euros.
“There is a mole in the locker room. It bothers me. The person who transmits something harms each of the players, it is not the objective. Moles are a protected species, so their search is very complicated. What matters to me is be able to look in the mirror. This person will have trouble looking in the mirror.”
Mason Mount has now changed agents and all indications are that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. Atlético de Madrid was interested in taking over his services.
Florentino Pérez is delighted with the young Frenchman. The latest information suggests that the first conversations to extend his contract, improve his salary and put a clause of €1000M would already be underway.
Real Madrid would lead the race for the player right now. The first offer will not take long to arrive, but they know that it will not satisfy the demands of Borussia Dortmund. The will of the player is going to be key, according to reports he is fascinated with the possibility of joining Real Madrid.