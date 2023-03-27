Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: movement on the European benches, Messi and more

The transfer market usually has the players as protagonists throughout the year, but the movement of benches in recent days has completely changed the focus of the market and the coaches are now the ones on the rise. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
The London team made official what the whole world knew from those heated statements after drawing against Southampton. Conte is no longer the Tottenham coach and has also left the team’s facilities alone. The coaching staff that arrived with him has decided to stay at Tottenham until the end of the season, except for his brother who has left.
The left side of Benfica is becoming one of the names on the market. His contract expired in June and has not yet been renewed, so he could leave the Portuguese team in the summer. He is one of the key pieces of Benfica, so the club will try to renew him anyway, but just in case there are already many teams interested in him. From Spain, Real Sociedad is keeping an eye on it, but Nice, Fulham and Nottingham Forest also want the player.
As pointed The Times, the decision to throw Antonio Conte off the Tottenham bench has been hasty, although it was going to come out anyway, when the news came out that Nagelsmann was leaving Bayern Munich. From the London club they do not want to wait for summer and run the risk of another team arriving and taking the coach away, although for now it is Conte’s second in command who remains at the controls.
Despite the fact that the Financial Fair Play does not currently allow transfers to FC Barcelona, Sports world ensures that they continue with their market plan and look for defensive reinforcements. Iñigo Martínez has won integers in the Barcelona project because he is free in the summer and he is also one of the best central defenders in La Liga. Atlético de Madrid is also interested in the player.
The coach has not been dismissed for even 48 hours and there are already sounds of teams he could lead next season. At the moment they have only come out as hypothetical cases, but Juventus and Inter Milan could be looking for a coach in the summer. In the case of Juventus, it depends on the objectives that are achieved at the end of the season, and Inter could look for a change of scenery.
Apart from Tottenham, which is already negotiating with the coach, the other big European team that instantly made an impression on Nagelsmann is Real Madrid. The white team is not having its best moment and the board has begun to blame Ancelotti for the dead, so it is expected that he will leave Madrid at the end of the season. If Nagelsmann remains available in the summer, Ancelotti’s departure seems all but assured.
The AC Milan player is one of the important pieces of the team, but since it seems that Real Madrid will recover the Spanish, the Italians will have to look for a replacement. Brahim will have to compete with a fairly deep squad at Real Madrid, also knowing that minutes for substitutes are usually scarce at Concha Espina, but he has plenty of quality to gain a foothold.
What was apparently a rumor a month ago is now one of the stories on the transfer market. According to various reports, Brazil is looking for a proven coach to lead one of the most talented Brazilian teams seen in recent years. The stories are starting to add up and everything points to him being the new coach, they have even asked Rodrygo, Vinicius and Militao about it and they welcome the move.
It has been one of the strangest and most unexpected marches in recent years, but Xavi Simons wanted minutes and PSG didn’t give them to him. Now the Dutchman is the leader of PSV and from Paris they want to revive him. PSG has the option to repurchase the player, and the operation could end up being 20 million euros: 12 for the club, 4 for the player and 4 for his agent.
Bellingham’s departure seems to be safe and the German club knows it, so he is already doing his own thing and they are looking for a talented young man to replace the Englishman. It seems that they have found the replacement in England, in the Manchester City youth academy. According to BildShea Charles, an international with Northern Ireland, is his new target since it is difficult for him to play minutes with City given his current squad and they want to close the signing as soon as possible.
