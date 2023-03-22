Latest news from Boca: the match against Olimpo, the continuity of Ibarra, the recovery of Zeballos and more

Boca is going through one of the worst moments in recent years after the surprising defeats against Banfield, which had not won in all of 2023, and Instituto, recently promoted and forcefully at La Bombonera. All this is taking place in the run-up to the start of participation in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores, Xeneize’s great objective for this season.
These two falls, added to a style of play that is neither marked on the pitch nor sympathetic to the fans, increased the rumors about a possible departure for Hugo Ibarra and the game against Olimpo will be decisive for the future of the coach .
Below we present the latest news from the Boca world:
Ibarra and the rest of the squad are with their minds set on the match for the 32nd round of the 2023 Argentine Cup against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca in what will be a key match for the future of this 2023 version of Boca. players who are with their teams for the first FIFA date of the year 2023.
The current coach is going through his worst moment since he took the job in 2022 to replace Sebastián Battaglia. The two consecutive defeats and the very weak level of play of the team are the main reasons that led to these rumors.
The talented youth confirmed that he is in the final stretch of his recovery from an injury that kept him off the pitch for an extended period and took away a lot of ground in Ibarra’s starting eleven when he was shaping up to be a key player.
Valentín Barco, a left back who emerged from the youth ranks of Xeneize and who works in the Reserve, was chosen as one of the best 50 promises in the world of football who is in charge of following the players with the greatest projection today.