Latest news on Terelu Campos’ health status: These things come out

Terelu Campos remains admitted to the Jimnez Diaz Foundation in Madrid, a hospital where she had to go urgently last Saturday, March 9, because she was not feeling well. The television collaborator canceled her participation in the Spanish Television program DCorazón throughout the weekend due to this health setback. A severe pneumonia that has forced him to stop all his professional activity cold.

In the last few hours, José Carlos Bernal, husband of Carmen Borrego, has attended to press reporters upon leaving the hospital where he has spent several hours accompanying his sister-in-law. Well, she is better (…) she has pneumonia, but she is fine. It’s much better, she began by saying. Regarding the medical discharge, he explains that there is still no date for it, so Terelu Campos will remain hospitalized for a few more days: I guess soon because she is better. These things come and go, and that’s it (…) He’s just better and recoveringhe declared before leaving the place.

Her daughter, Alejandra Rubio, also wanted to talk about the favorable evolution of Terelu Campos from the set of No Man’s Land. In a very polite way, the young woman has clarified that her mother is fine, recovering. The Vanitatis portal reports that Paloma Barrientos has been able to maintain a brief communication with the protagonist. She is well and grateful for the interest we have in her.says the journalist.

Three testimonies that They manage to reassure all the fans of the former Slvame collaborator that during the last hours they were very concerned about his state of health. The news of joining the Jimnez Díaz Foundation in Madrid caused a great social stir.

Carmen Borrego, in Honduras

Carmen Borrego continues her contest in Survivors totally oblivious to what is happening to her sister on the other side of the pond. According to the dynamics of the Telecinco contest, the participants They do not receive external information from the program, unless they are very serious issues. In this case, the Campos family would have decided not to inform the television station of Terelu’s state of health.