Latin America needs to defend democracy and economic freedoms

COLOMBIA.- In order to promote the democracy economic freedoms and sustainable development in Latin America, the former president of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez was named director of the new Think Tank for Prosperity and Freedom in the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Duque was honored by the appointment and noted the importance of the center to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Latin America. “The Wilson Center is perhaps the most important think tank in USA “said the former New Granada president. “It is a non-partisan and independent institution with a great capacity to influence decision makers.”

The former Colombian president spoke with the WEEK Magazine about this responsibility that he assumes in the think tank at the Woodrow Wilson Center that bears his name, and that will work for prosperity and freedom.

Challenges

The former Colombian president mentioned that Latin America faces serious challenges, such as the war in Ukraine, the tensions and attacks by Hamas against Israel and that country’s response, defending its citizens and territorial integrity, the crisis and dictatorships in Venezuela and Nicaragua. , and the decline in economic freedoms in some countries.

“The center has the opportunity to show how Latin America can be part of the solution to these problems,” Duque said. “The region can be a provider of clean energy, a destination for foreign investment and an ally in the defense of democracy.”

He added that In Venezuela, “the aspirations of free elections are fading due to the repression of the dictatorship and the limitation of the electoral rights of María Corina Machado. We also see the serious situation in Nicaraguawhere there is a brutal dictatorship that is capturing the entire country.”

He also highlighted how the illusion of a transition towards democracy in Cuba faded. “In several countries, economic freedoms are also threatened. In the last Global Index of Economic Freedoms, Colombia had a great setback and it is noted that there is a repressive or intimidating tendency towards economic sectors.”

Prosperity for Latin America

Duque also mentioned that the center will work to promote prosperity in Latin America. “There is no prosperity without economic freedoms,” she said. “Countries that respect democracy and the rules of the game are those that are attracting greater investment, growing more and generating better social benefits.”

He maintains that Latin America stopped being attractive for foreign investment due to its economic and political instability. However, there are countries that have political solidity and stability, such as Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay y Uruguay, becoming magnets for foreign capital.

The Colombian president considers that these stable environments, which prioritize democracy and economic freedoms, experience a greater flow of investment, boosting growth and generating social well-being. In contrast, those that have implemented policies less favorable to private investment have seen stagnation and even a setback in their development.

This new panorama in region presents an opportunity for nations latin american consolidate themselves as reliable investment destinations, promoting economic growth and job creation.

