Latin cinema debate on historical memory and possibility of forgiveness

TOULOUSE.- Three films of cine latino from Chile, Mexico and Cuba, allow this week to address in different ways the debate on historical memory and the possibility of forgiveness in the festival Cinelatino of Toulouse, which closes on Saturday, March 23.

winter howlin competition, has been directed by the Chilean Matas Rojas, who once again addresses the issue of Colonia Dignidad, founded in 1961 by the German Paul Schfer, a pedophile and collaborator of the Pinochet regime.

The film is half documentary and half work of fiction. In the first part of it, Rojas portrays the lives of two survivors of that sectarian enclave, Ingrid and Franz. She is from a German family, Chilean, picked up and abused by Schfer and his cronies.

They both speak to each other in German, they now live in Patagonia, they finally love each other in their old age after having lived together in the colony for years, as slaves according to their own words.

“How many times does a story have to be told so that it is never forgotten?” Ingrid asks at the beginning of the film.

Matas Rojas believes that Chile has not honestly faced that past.

“What I have been able to observe in my 40 years of life in this country is that there is a continuous predisposition, in historical and political terms, to sweep things under the rug,” this director told AFP.

But at an international level the issue has received attention: in 2015, Coloniafilmed by Florian Gallenberger and starring Emma Watson and Daniel Brhl.

Justice or forgiveness from the perspective of cinema

The massacre of students in October 1968 in Tlatelolco Square in Mexico has also had its film versions.

They won’t move usa film in competition by Mexican director Pierre Saint-Martin Castellanos, decides to approach the subject through black comedy and in black and white.

First feature film by Pierre Saint-Martin, They won’t move us narrates the obsession of a 67-year-old lawyer, Socorro (masterfully played by Luisa Huertas), to find a police officer responsible for her brother’s death.

Justice or forgiveness?, Pierre Saint-Martin responds cinematically with large doses of sensitivity and serenity, largely because Socorro’s story is that of his own mother.

“I grew up with a lot of internal conflicts at home. And many of the conflicts have to do with someone who believes he or she is the bearer of the truth,” he explained to AFP. “You have to learn to let go of the pain. We cling to it a lot, out of a feeling of guilt,” considered this 44-year-old director.

The Giroud case

The Cuban filmmaker Pavel Giroud clandestinely received the filming of the confession made in 1971 by the poet and journalist Heberto Padilla, and made a documentary from that material, The Padilla case released two years ago.

Detained and interrogated for nearly a month for statements that the Castro regime considered counterrevolutionary, Padilla staged a public confession at the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists that caused an enormous impact in Latin America.

Pavel Giroud has a point of view similar to that of the Chilean Matas Rojas on the need to demand accountability for the past, but also for the present.

“More repression than ever”

“There has been no official response to my documentary. There is absolute silence,” this Spain-based director explained in a telephone conversation.

“I believe there is more repression than ever. There are more political prisoners than ever in Cuba,” he told AFP.

Unlike his fellow filmmakers from Chile or Mexico, Giroud was unable to film any scenes in Cuba for The Padilla casenor can he return to the island for his next projects.

“They have clearly told me not to even think about returning,” he said.

The Padilla case It is part of a series of Cuban films at the Cinelatino festival.

The vast majority of these works belong to authors who had to leave the island.

FUENTE: AFP