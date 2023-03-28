Laughter at “Who wants to be a millionaire?”: This answer threw Jauch out of the concept

That was never the case with “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Moderator Günther Jauch (66) had tears in his eyes on Monday evening during the show. However, with laughter! A contestant’s phone joker threw the quizmaster completely off balance.

The scene came when the rate fox Stefan Schmidbauer (45) almost despaired of the 16,000 euro question. Jauch wanted to know from him: “What is the name of not only the ‘bird of the year 1988’, but also some citizens at the end of the 80s?” .

The Bavarian puzzled wildly. “I don’t know of any bird called ‘ass kisser’.” He didn’t know what to do with ‘wryneck’ either. Nevertheless, Schmidbauer quickly had a tendency, believing: “It would have to be the ‘follower’.” But he wasn’t sure.

At Günther Jauch the candidate carefully asked: “That was in the late 80s. Were there followers at demos?” Jauch responded with a perfect poker face: “There were always followers. Nick too. And turnnecks and ass-kissers.” So his opponent finally had no plan and drew the 50/50 joker. Wryneck and Abnicker stopped.

But even that didn’t help the economist much, although he vaguely tended to be a wryneck. So Schmidbauer called his boss. His answer: “Wingneck! Definitely.” While the answer was enough for the candidate, Jauch wanted to hear more from the telephone joker. The moderator to Schmidbauer: “Ask him: which bird? Which citizen?”

So the family man followed up and wanted to know from his tipster which citizen was meant by the wryneck. The joker’s explanation came promptly: “Gottlieb Wendehals was the artist.” Schmidbauer’s boss meant him 2020 deceased mood singer Werner Böhm († 78), who performed under the artist name Gottlieb Wendehals and had his biggest hit with “Polonaise Blankenese” in the early 80s.

But that was certainly not what Jauch’s question meant. After the end of the call, the moderator started laughing. He: “That’s why I think the show is so great. It’s a dream!” While the audience in the hall was also enjoying themselves, Jauch got into a real laugh, even had pee in his eyes.

Thanks to his boss, Schmidbauer answered the question correctly Photo: Stefan Gregorowius/RTL

He’s totally off the mark: “I would never have thought of that. You really couldn’t think of it.” And smirking when his candidate logged in the turnaround: “Thank goodness!” Then the quizmaster Schmidbauer explained that both a bird is called a turnaround, but also citizens of the ex-GDR who were loyal to the system called themselves that adapted quickly after the fall of communism in unified Germany.

Because of his fit of laughter, Jauch’s editors had sent the moderator a cheerful message on the monitor. It said: “Do you need oxygen?” For the candidate, the fun was over at 64,000 euros. Because he was wrong, but had chosen the safety variant with only three jokers, Schmidbauer was able to go home with 16,000 euros in the end.