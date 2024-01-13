Laura Escanes, after her breakup with lvaro de Luna: I open casting

It was last October when Laura Escanes and lvaro de Luna made their breakup official after just over a year of romance. With a brief statement on social networks, The influencer clarified that it was a common decision and that it had nothing to do with third parties. despite many speculations about possible disloyalty on the part of the singer. Likewise, he took advantage of the occasion to ask for respect for both.

With the waters much calmer, Laura Escanes opens herself to love again. She does it after the unexpected request of Roma, the daughter she has in common with Risto Mejide. The little girl, four years old, wants her mother to leave her spinsterhood as soon as possible. Mommy, now that you don’t have a boyfriend… Who are you going to marry? Because of course, you don’t have a boyfriendsays the girl.

Well, I don’t know, we’ll see, responds the influencer. Mommy, you have to find a boyfriend tomorrow, the little girl insists. Faced with such requests from her youngest, Laura Escanes makes a statement on social networks announcing that From today I open a casting call to find a boyfriend and get married at the request of my daughter.

Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide aThey announced their separation in September 2022 after seven years of relationship and a daughter together. Shortly after, the Catalan began a brief romance with lvaro de Luna, although it did not come to fruition either. In the case of the presenter, she is currently dating Natalia Almarcha, a young pharmacist of Valencian origin, with whom he has broken up on several occasions.

Professionally, the content creator is going through her best moment being one of the most successful influencers on the national scene with more than two million followers.. In addition, he has his own podcast, Between the sky and the clouds, and a program on TV3, La Travessa. As if that were not enough, she was one of the presenters of the Campanadas of the Catalan broadcaster along with Miki Nez.